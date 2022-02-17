AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Retreats from a 4-month-old resistance trendline, double top forming at 83.00

- The AUD/JPY advances so far in the week, some 0.30%.
- Risk-aversion in the financial markets caused the AUD/JPY retracement from 83.00, as tensions in Ukraine/Russia increased.
- AUD/JPY is neutral biased, but failure at 83.00 seems to form a double-top that would target 80.00.
The AUD/JPY retreats from weekly tops in the North American session, down some 0.59%. At press time, the AUD/JPY is trading at 82.57. Risk-aversion looms the financial markets. Russia/Ukraine tensions remain “high” as diplomats have been unable to reach an agreement in their negotiations.
The AUD/JPY rallied 150 pips in the week, despite a risk-off market mood in the financial markets, led by global equities. However, on Thursday, a headline of the Russia/Ukraine conflict caused a 90-pip drop in the pair in one hour.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Timeframe: Daily chart
The AUD/JPY is neutral biased, though slightly tilted to the upside, by the location of the daily moving averages (DMAs) below the exchange rate, except for the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 82.72. However, the failure of AUD/JPY bulls at 83.00 exposed the pair to downward pressure.
Also, the confluence of the last two cycle highs around 83.00 depicts the formation of a possible “double-top” that will target 80.00, but it would find some hurdles on the way south.
The AUD/JPY first support would be the confluence of the 50 and the 200-DMA at 82.33-36 area. Breach of the latter would expose 82.00, followed by February 14 daily low at 81.55, and the January 28 daily low at 80.36.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.57
|Today Daily Change
|-0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65
|Today daily open
|83.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.97
|Daily SMA50
|82.28
|Daily SMA100
|82.68
|Daily SMA200
|82.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.18
|Previous Daily Low
|82.63
|Previous Weekly High
|83.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.41
|Previous Monthly High
|84.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.87
