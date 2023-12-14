AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Flatlines, amid the lack of catalyst, meandering around 95.00

- AUD/JPY experiences modest losses even though risk appetite has improved.
- Nevertheless, the lack of strength in the Australian Dollar keeps the cross-pair subdued.
- If sellers remain in charge, further downside is seen past 94.00; otherwise, buyers can counterattack on their way to 96.00.
The AUD/JPY registered modest losses on Thursday after investors digested the US central bank's decision to pivot to a dovish stance, which would usually underpin the cross pair. Nevertheless, as the Japanese Yen (JPY) gathered tractions, the Aussie’s (AUD) lack of strength depressed the pair throughout the day. As the Asian session began, the AUD/JPY exchanges hands at 95..02, virtually unchanged.
From a technical standpoint, the pair is downward biased after sliding below the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo). Nevertheless, the latest central bank bonanza kept the pair seesawing, before gathering a clear direction.
Despite printing three bearish days, the AUD/JPY could threaten to stage a comeback if buyers lift the pair inside the Kumo, with its lowest point at 95.31. Once cleared, the next resistance would be the Tenkan-Sen at 95.61, ahead of the Senkou Span A at 95.87, followed by the confluence of the Senkou Span B and the Kijun-Sen at 96.14. Further upside is seen once the pair clears the top of the Kumo, like the 97.00 figure.
On the other hand, if sellers drag prices below the 95.00 figure, that could open the door for further downside. The first critical support level would be 94.57, the December 14 swing low, followed by the December 7 low of 93.70.
AUD/JPY Price Analysis – Daily Chart
AUD/JPY Technical Levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|95.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.06
|Daily SMA50
|96.28
|Daily SMA100
|95.35
|Daily SMA200
|93.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.67
|Previous Daily Low
|95.18
|Previous Weekly High
|97.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.73
|Previous Monthly High
|98.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|95.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
