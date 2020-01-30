Asian stocks register six-day losing streak amid broad risk-off

- MSCI’s Asia-Pacific equity gauge ex-Japan drops to multi-week low, Japan’s NIKKEI loses more than 2.0%.
- Taiwan’s 5.0% drop grabs the spotlight amid renewed fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak.
- Trade headlines, cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events also contribute to the risk-off.
Asian stock markets keep bearing the burden of China’s coronavirus with the equity index from Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) leading the declines, -5.54% to 11,445, during the pre-European session on Thursday. MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drop to the seven-week low, -2.01% to 666.42, whereas Japan’s NIKKEI also registers 2.0% losses to 22,935 by the press time.
Further, India’s BSE SENSEX declines 0.6% to 40,963 while South Korea’s KOSPI loses 1.5% to 2,147 and Indonesia’s IDX Composite trim 0.5% to 6,084 as we head to the European session.
The renewed fears of China’s coronavirus keep the traders off from equities. Top-tier economies are preparing to take back their nationals from China while cutting airlines and scaling back businesses portray the risk aversion.
With this, the US 10-year treasury yields drop to the lowest since early-October followed the mixed performance of Wall Street backed by the Fed’s mildly bearish inaction.
It’s worth mentioning that the risk aversion has also negatively affected energy prices that result WTI’s 0.7% loss to $52.80 by the time of writing.
Investors will now keep eyes on the economic calendar as a monetary policy meeting by the Bank of England (BOE) and preliminary readings of the US Q4 GDP will keep traders busy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Decent bounce from 1.10 still elusive, German data eyed
EUR/USD's defense of 1.10 has so far failed to entice bulls. A notable bounce looks likely, courtesy of the dovish Federal Reserve. However, dismal German employment and inflation data would weaken recovery prospects.
GBP/USD: Modestly flat above 1.3000 ahead of BOE
GBP/USD remains almost unchanged on a daily basis above 1.3000 while heading into the London open on Thursday. Even if the latest risk-off is weighing on the pair, traders are cautious ahead of the key BOE base rate decision.
Coronavirus Facts: The Fact is, We Don't Know What the Facts Are
The number of deaths and thus the reported death rates from the coronavirus are more than a bit suspect. I wish to emphasize a statement I made earlier today in Growing Number Airlines Suspend Flights to China.
Gold: On its way to $1,582/83 resistance confluence
Gold prices are benefiting from increased anxiety over China's coronavirus. The bullion bounced-off the 38.2% Fib level of its fall from January 08 to 14. However, the three-week-old falling trend line, 61.8% of Fib around $1,582/83 will likely question the latest recovery.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.