Asian Stock Market: Trades mixed as China data battles firm Treasury yields

- Asian stocks struggle to justify hopes of faster economic recovery amid reflation fears.
- China’s Industrial Production, Retail Sales rallied in January-February but couldn’t lift the stocks.
- RBA’s Lowe, US Treasury Secretary Yellen tried to placate bond bears.
- US President Joe Biden’s speech will be the key ahead of Fed.
Asian stocks dribble despite faster recovery claims from the US and China tried to appease bulls during early Monday. The reason could be traced from the US Treasury yields that stay firm nearly multi-month tops marked on Friday.
Amid these plays, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.30% whereas Japan’s Nikkei rises 0.25% by the press time.
Be it US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments or strong Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from China, signals the world’s top two economies have been optimistic off-late. However, the liquidity infusion can’t reject fears of the heating economy and required tapering of the Quantitative Easing (QE).
Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden welcomed initial discussions with the allies in Asia-Pacific during the latest summit. Though, the US Secretary of State’s visit to Asia, starting with Japan, seems to weigh on the risks amid a row over China’s direction to change Hong Kong laws and the resulted global ire. The same weighs on the Chinese stocks that have been trying to stabilize after the last week’s equity rout.
Australia’s ASX 200 struggles to cheer RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s cautious optimism and China data whereas New Zealand’s NZX 50 gains over 1.0% as the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) revised up growth forecasts.
Looking forward, Indonesia’s IDX Composite drops 0.44% amid mixed trade data whereas South Korea’s KOSPI prints mild losses and India’s BSE Sensex drops over 1.00% amid risk of virus resurgence and cautiousness sentient ahead of the key data.
On a broader scale, S&P 500 Futures trim early Asian gains while the US 10-year Treasury yields stay firmer around 1.63%, near February 2020 high flashed on Friday, by the press time.
Moving on, US President Joe Biden’s speech, up for publishing around 17:45 GMT, will be the key to watch but nothing more important than this week’s Fed meeting.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly offered around mid-1.1900s but short-term rising channel favors bulls
EUR/USD wavers around 1.1950 during the initial Asian session trading on Monday. The currency major has been on a recovery mode since last Tuesday, portraying an ascending trend channel bullish pattern.
GBP/USD: Steady above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range above 1.3900 after easing from 1.3950. UK PM Johnson to unveil $3 billion stimulus for busses, his comments on vaccine awaited. US President Biden’s speech will also be important after Yellen cited hopes of faster recovery.
GBP/USD: Steady above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range above 1.3900 after easing from 1.3950. UK PM Johnson to unveil $3 billion stimulus for busses, his comments on vaccine awaited. US President Biden’s speech will also be important after Yellen cited hopes of faster recovery.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE liftoff to $0.065 in the cards
Dogecoin is doddering at $0.056 after bouncing off key short-term support. Price action above the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart would pave the way for gains eying $0.065. Failing to hold above the 200 SMA may increase from selling orders.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears
Major US indices struggled to eke out gains on Friday to end the week on a positive note. The week began cautiously as investors had suffered through a tech headwind for early March. Inflation ticks back into consciousness, PPI rises and 10 Year pops to 1.63%.