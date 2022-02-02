AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock News and Forecast: Why is AMC raising $500m in debt?

AMC stock continues its recovery by posting three straight positive days.

AMC benefits from risk-on tone returning to equities.

AMC boosted by revenue preview.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) stock continues to bounce from lows hit back in January. The stock has now rallied over 5% this week. AMC has bounced over 20% from its low on Monday morning. Monday was the beginning of the overall rally in stocks as Apple managed to settle investors, and other tech earnings then added to this bullish sentiment.

AMC Stock News

AMC stock jumped just under 5% on Tuesday as the company released preliminary Q4 revenue numbers. AMC said it saw Q4 revenue at $1.1716 billion versus estimates of $1.09 billion. Sentiment was already improving toward the meme stock space, and this merely added. AMC has also stated this morning that it intends to raise a fresh $500 million in senior secured notes. The $500 million raised will be used to redeem notes due in 2025 that carry a 10.5% interest rate.

This may or may not be good news. We have no more information as to what the new yield will be, but we assume it will be lower than the 10.5% notes being redeemed. However, there may be penalties for early redemption. One must assume the refinancing is at a lower rate and is pushing the 2025 notes out to 2029 for the new notes. Effectively, pushing debt out at a lower rate is our assumption here. This is similar to remortgaging at a lower rate. The fact that AMC can borrow at a lower rate is a positive. Bond investors will look at balance sheet health and ability to repay.

AMC will probably find more momentum based on this news, and the positive momentum remains in the tech space. Nasdaq futures are up sharply as Google drags the tech index higher. Meta Platforms reporting earnings after the close is the risk. It would appear to us that markets are pricing in a beat from the Facebook parent.

AMC Stock Forecast

AMC did show up as strongly overbought on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) earlier this week. So far this has played out well. The move gathered pace on Tuesday as revenue numbers were released. This led to AMC getting above the 9-day moving average. $21.04 is the key medium-term pivot. Above and AMC is back above the last significant low and so ends the downtrend. $14.54 is the key support. A break will probably see AMC track to the point of control at $10.17. For now the RSI and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) signals point to more gains, and momentum looks set to continue. Just watch for signs of this fading: i.e. low volume, low social media mentions, USD rising, big tech falling, etc.

AMC chart, daily