AAPL Stock Forecast: Apple shares recover and bounce to pivot level at $127

AAPL shares continue to bounce from their 200-day moving average support.

Indicators still in bearish territory as AAPL stalls at 9-day moving average.

Big tech stocks remain well below 2021 highs.

Apple shares have struggled ever since the release of stellar results on April 28. Earnings per share were reported at $1.40 versus the average analyst forecast of $0.99, a 40% beat. AAPL shares were trading at $131 at the time of earnings and popped up to $137 before gradually sliding back to $125. Now Apple shares find themselves in the $120s and struggling for momentum.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Apple (AAPL) stock forecast

Apple shares rallied just about up into our neutral zone. Most notable though is that Apple stalled at the 9-day moving average (MA) resistance at $127.33. This is the first level to break that will set the scene for a move to test $131.45. From $131.45 to $135.51 is pretty strong resistance and a consolidation area, so AAPL may find it hard to accelerate through this region. Once $135.51 is taken the move should accelerate toward a test of highs at $145.08. There is little consolidation or price discovery between $135 and $145.

We can see clearly why Apple staged the recovery. Our bear target, consolidation 1 area is a region of strong price support with large price discovery and volume. This area also neatly contained the 200-day moving average (MA) support. This means it was a strong support zone.

AAPL shares are at a pivot now from the 9-day MA. Break higher and the levels above will be in play, but a failure will see a retracement toward $124 and $123, the 200-day MA. Failure would also likely see a more prolonged period testing the consolidation 1 area. This will enable traders to play the range ($119-124) and use stops in case of any breakouts.

Both the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator and the Directional Movement Index (DMI) are in bearish territory, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) remain relatively neutral.

Support 126.78 124 119 key Resistance 127.33 pivot 129.40 weak 131.45 135.51 145.08

At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.