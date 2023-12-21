At that time stronger purchasing power could thus lead to a renewed pick-up in consumer spending just as the expected large investments in the green and digital transition as well as increased defence spending would be able to stimulate the overall economy.

My best guess is that 2024 will be very challenging and that developments in the first six months will be defining for Europe, which is on the brink of recession. Still, if interest rates have really peaked and inflation remains subdued, I think that a soft landing – without a plunge in GDP and steep rise in unemployment – is the most likely scenario. If so, there is even a good chance that the economies could resume a stronger growth pattern towards the end of the year.

Developments in the world economy and the financial markets in 2023 were fortunately much better than feared. Now a new year awaits us, which already promises to be very challenging, according to Helge J. Pedersen, Group Chief Economist at Nordea.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.