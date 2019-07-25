The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) crack down on unlicensed Bitcoin money transmission service

The DOJ indicted a man for allegedly operating an unclincened money transmission service.

The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) announced an indictment of a man from New Jersey, William Green, a 46-year-old for the count of allegedly running an unlicensed money transmission service.

As per the press release from the DOJ, the indictment filings and court statements detail that Green had been operating a fiat-to-Bitcoin (BTC) conversion service through the website Destination Bitcoin.

The announcement detailed that a person is required by federal law to register any money transmitting businesses with the Secretary of the Treasury.