The United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) are exploring blockchain technology. It was reported in a publication entitled “DoD Digital Modernization Strategy”.

The recent publication put out by the United States Department of Justice (DoD), conducted by their research arm, details the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has started pointing its searchlight into the revolutionary blockchain technology as part of plans to modernize and advance its digital environment.