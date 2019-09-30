- Bitcoin dropped below $8,000, trading with a short-term bearish bias.
- Altcoins are moving without down in sync with the first cryptocurrency.
The cryptocurrency market resumed the decline after a short-lived recovery attempt. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are deep in red, nursing losses from 1% to 5%. The market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation reduced to $209 billion from $216 billion on Sunday; an average daily trading volume settled at $48 billion. Bitcoin’s market share retreated to 67.5%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD has lost nearly 4% both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day amid strong bearish pressure. The first digital coin settled below critical $8,000, which an unhappy development for short-term Bitcoin bulls. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,770. moving within a bearish trend amid receding volatility. We will need to see a sustainable move above $8,000 to mitigate an immediate bearish pressure.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $18.1 billion is sliding down in sync with the market. The coin has lost over 2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $166.70 at the time of writing. ETH/USD touched the low of $165.44 during early Asian hours before recovering above $166.00. The short-term trend is bearish as long as ETH/USD stays below $170.00.
Ripple’s XRP is locked in a tight range. The coin is hovering around $0.2400 handle, demonstrating relative strength amid general market sell-off.The third largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.3 billion has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
