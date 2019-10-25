Tether (USDT) is gaining much traction versus Bitcoin and Ethereum according to latest findings by CoinPayments

Reports suggest that Tether the stablecoin is increasing in its popularity.

Bloomberg cited cryptocurrency payment processor CoinPayments in the latest findings.

CoinPayments on their site has a 2.4 million user base, Tether currently accounts for 30% of volume, which is 30 times more than a year ago.

Bitcoin application as a means of payment has seen a nearly 60% drop in volume from 80% last year, according to CoinPayments, while Tether has jumped ahead of Ether now in second place.

Head of operations are CoinPayments Sean Mackay said: