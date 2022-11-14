Pancakeswap price action consolidates without any outspoken direction at the start of this trading week.

CAKE price could get tailwinds from the major cryptocurrencies that are recovering.

Should the dollar weaken further this week, expect a test and crucial break above $4.25 to the upside.

Panecakeswap (CAKE) was no different from its peers in the brutal price action last week on the back of headlines hitting the wires between FTX and Binance. As the dust settled over the weekend, price action looks underpinned. As the price looks to be tilting for a bullish continuation, one key hurdle must be taken out before the CAKE price can rally throughout the week.

CAKE price gets supported with momentum building for a breakout

Pancakeswap price action is just shy of a 2% gain intraday at the time of writing. This is a welcome sigh of relief after the very turbulent and volatile price action last week that had Pancakeswap in the crosshairs as Binance’s takeover attempt of FTX went completely wrong. As the asset class tries to salvage the wounds, CAKE price sees traders supporting the low side at $3.75 with the monthly S2 support level as a line in the sand.

CAKE price looks next set for a bullish push as price action is up for the second day in a row, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving away from the low end. The big hurdle to the upside is the monthly S1 that intersects with the 200-day Simple Moving Average at $4.25. Should CAKE price break and close above that level, expect a strong rally higher toward $5.31 within days.

CAKE/USD daily chart

All things aside, the bullish moves could be easily erased as the dollar is currently trading near a key technical level that could trigger a bounce. That bounce in the dollar would mean that a stronger dollar outpaces the performance of Panecakeswap price action and tests that $3.75 to the downside. Should that level break, expect to see $3.42 coming into play at the monthly S3, seeing that the monthly pivots for November are proving to be very good reference points