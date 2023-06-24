Share:

NEOUSD Elliott Wave Analysis TradingLounge Daily Chart, 24 June 2023.

NEO/U.S.dollar (NEOUSD).

NEOUSD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

Function: Reactionary(Counter Trend).

Mode: Corrective.

Structure: Double Corrective.

Position: Wave ((Y)).

Direction Next higher Degrees: Wave II of Motive.

Details: Wave II may have ended at the level of 6.97. Five waves of rise will support this idea.

Wave Cancel invalid Level: 5.91.

NEO/U.S.dollar(NEOUSD)Trading Strategy: NEO tends to end Wave((2)) at the level of 6.95, which is enough to retrace Wave((2)) but still below the MA200 line making us want to. five-wave movement to support this concept And it could be the start of a new uptrend.

NEO/U.S.dollar(NEOUSD)Technical Indicators: The price is below the MA200 indicating a Downtrend, Wave Oscillator has a Bearish momentum

TradingLounge Analyst: Kittiampon Somboonsod, CEWA

Elliott Wave Analysis TradingLounge 4H Chart, 24 June 2023.

Mode: Follow Trend.

Structure: Motive.

Position: Wave 4.

Direction Next higher Degrees: Wave (1) of Motive.

Details: Retracement of wave ((4)) usually .382 x Length wave ((3)).

Wave Cancel invalid Level: 6.95.

NEO/U.S.dollar(NEOUSD)Trading Strategy: NEO is likely to end Wave((2)) at the level of 6.95, which is enough to reverse Wave((2)), also able to break through the MA200 line, a good signal of recovery and a five-wave movement to support this idea. And it could be the start of a new uptrend.

NEO/U.S.dollar(NEOUSD)Technical Indicators: The price is above the MA200 indicating an Uptrend, Wave Oscillator has a Bullish momentum.