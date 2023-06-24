NEOUSD Elliott Wave Analysis TradingLounge Daily Chart, 24 June 2023.
NEO/U.S.dollar (NEOUSD).
NEOUSD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
Function: Reactionary(Counter Trend).
Mode: Corrective.
Structure: Double Corrective.
Position: Wave ((Y)).
Direction Next higher Degrees: Wave II of Motive.
Details: Wave II may have ended at the level of 6.97. Five waves of rise will support this idea.
Wave Cancel invalid Level: 5.91.
NEO/U.S.dollar(NEOUSD)Trading Strategy: NEO tends to end Wave((2)) at the level of 6.95, which is enough to retrace Wave((2)) but still below the MA200 line making us want to. five-wave movement to support this concept And it could be the start of a new uptrend.
NEO/U.S.dollar(NEOUSD)Technical Indicators: The price is below the MA200 indicating a Downtrend, Wave Oscillator has a Bearish momentum
TradingLounge Analyst: Kittiampon Somboonsod, CEWA
Elliott Wave Analysis TradingLounge 4H Chart, 24 June 2023.
NEO/U.S.dollar(NEOUSD).
NEOUSD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
Function: Reactionary(Counter Trend).
Mode: Follow Trend.
Structure: Motive.
Position: Wave 4.
Direction Next higher Degrees: Wave (1) of Motive.
Details: Retracement of wave ((4)) usually .382 x Length wave ((3)).
Wave Cancel invalid Level: 6.95.
NEO/U.S.dollar(NEOUSD)Trading Strategy: NEO is likely to end Wave((2)) at the level of 6.95, which is enough to reverse Wave((2)), also able to break through the MA200 line, a good signal of recovery and a five-wave movement to support this idea. And it could be the start of a new uptrend.
NEO/U.S.dollar(NEOUSD)Technical Indicators: The price is above the MA200 indicating an Uptrend, Wave Oscillator has a Bullish momentum.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
