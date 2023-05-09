Lido DAO price paints gloomy picture following 25% slide on Monday

Share:

Lido DAO price performed staggeringly poorly on Monday despite recording its biggest transaction in two years.

LDO price action shows bearish signs continuing this week.

Expect to see a nosedive move once support at $1.50 breaks to the downside.

Lido DAO (LDO) may have reached a new transaction record on Monday when a buyer bought a $135 million stake in LDO on the dip. The spike in volume triggered a synthetic break higher, going against the trend at hand on Monday for the broad altcoin market. Expect to see a leg lower once the current floor gives way as bulls refuse to trigger any upside and US Dollar strength spooks the crypto space.

Lido DAO price catches up with ghosts of the past

Lido DAO price might have been festive on Monday after a two-year transaction record was printed. The dust has settled quickly on that note as some headwinds and dark clouds start to form above its price action. LDO sees tail risks inflating as risk assets take a step back in global markets. Bitcoin is slipping further away from $30,000 by the day, while US Dollar strength is making a firm comeback this week.

LDO will be proven no match for these big tail risks that will weigh the price action down $1.85 remains the key level to break. Once that is gone, expect to see a leg lower to $1.70, where the monthly S1 might be able to put up a little fight against the bears. The odds though are not in favor of that level to hold as it already got broken on Monday. Instead, look for substantial support at $1.43 from back in January.

LDO/USD 4H-chart

On Monday, bulls were able to pierce through the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around $1.92 and must have stopped out a substantial amount of bears in that move. When bulls retest the area to break it once again, expect them to stretch as far as $2. If a close on the four-hour or daily charts can be booked above $2, expect LDO to set sail for $2.20 soon enough.