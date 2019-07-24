“I won’t be talking about Bitcoin in 10 years” US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

Regulators are likely to roll out new crypto rules and guidelines.

The United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin commented on cryptocurrency regulation while on an interview with CNBC. According to Mnuchin regulators are likely to roll out new crypto rules and guidelines. The move is to ensure that digital currencies negative effect of the financial system is mitigated.

The sudden interest in the cryptocurrency space by the Trump administration comes as a surprise to make crypto enthusiasts. The grand entrance of Facebook Inc. into the industry with a proposed digital currency mostly likely poked the sleeping bear.

“We’re looking at all of the crypto assets.” Mnuchin told CNBC, “We’re are going to make sure we have a unifies approach and my guess is that there are going to be more regulations that come out from these agencies.”

While asked if he will be talking about Bitcoin in the coming ten years. Mnuchin replied sternly saying “I won’t be talking about Bitcoin in ten years, I can assure you that.” He added, “I can assure will not be personally loaded up on Bitcoin.”