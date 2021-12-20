Harmony Price Prediction: ONE hangs by a thread

- Harmony price has been stuck in a bullish pennant since November.
- ONE price action reversed to the downside after being rejected by the 55-day SMA.
- Expect an intermediary trend line to hold with bulls pushing price action back to $0.26.
Harmony (ONE) price has been in a longer term bullish pennant price pattern since the beginning of November, which has unfolded between the red descending trend line and the ascending green trend line that runs along with the 200-day Simple Moving Average. An intermediary black ascending trend line has been hugging the uptrend these past few days but faces a firm test after bulls recently got rejected by the 55-day SMA at $0.26. Expect the black ascending trend line and the S1 support to hold, providing support for bulls and enabling them to push price action back up higher towards $0.28.
ONE bulls look beyond the 55-day and SMA and target $0.28
Harmony price is going into a longer-term squeeze, with lower highs and higher lows grinding towards each other very slowly. Although the pennant only looks to be unfolding into 2022, inside the pennant, another story is playing with bulls defending the intermediary black ascending trend line and the monthly S1 support at $0.20. Bulls got pushed back against this level after trying to break the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.26. As bulls saw their efforts paired back in full today, expect this session to be make-or-break to keep the short-term rally going.
ONE bulls will try to defend this level from now on, and the general outcome is likely to be a bullish breakout from the pennant, with market conviction positive for cryptocurrencies overall going into 2022. Expect bears to use current headwinds to weigh in on the price action, but bulls will want to defend going into the Christmas break. A bounce would quickly see a retest and break of the 55-day SMA, leading to a touch of the price target at $0.28, with the monthly pivot as a profit-taking target within the pennant.
ONE/USD daily chart
If bears successfully penetrate below the black ascending trend line and S1 support level, on the other hand, expect a quick correction down to the green ascending trend line and the 200-day SMA around $0.18. As the S2 monthly support level is just below at $0.16, expect a false break instead of a successful bearish continuation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Terra's LUNA bound for profit-taking after hitting new all-time highs
Terra price is looking top-heavy and is likely to correct after it set a new high at $81.87. The retracement will result in LUNA shedding 15% of its market value.
Polkadot price fails to recover after five parachains auctions
Polkadot price remained flat through the mega launch event of the first five parachains as they went live on the network. Analysts have a bearish outlook on Polkadot price, predicting a lower high in the altcoin.
Cardano price positions itself for a steep correction as ADA bulls disappear
Cardano price is consolidating inside a bearish setup that is due for a breakdown soon. If the bears shatter one crucial level, it will trigger a crash that will knock ADA down to levels last seen six months ago.
Shiba Inu price needs to form a base for SHIB to rally 25%
Shiba Inu price has been on a steady downtrend for roughly two months and shows no signs of slowing down. However, investors can expect SHIB to form a base that will result in a reversal of the nosedive.
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.