Harmony price is set to pop at least 15% by the end of this week

- Harmony price is undergoing a bullish squeeze against $0.28.
- ONE price could see a big breakout that would hold 15% of gains.
- Expect price action to rally further into 2022.
Harmony (ONE) is on the front foot, with bulls reseizing control of price action and putting a squeeze on the double top at around $0.28. It looks like bears are with their backs against the wall and ready to be stopped out in their positions after bulls broke above the red descending trend line and continue to hug the black trend line higher. With sellers forced to buy, expect them to close out their positions in numbers, and for buying volume to quadruple, leading to an accelerated breakout to $0.32, and 15% gains.
Harmony buying demand could quadruple once bears are forced to closeout
Harmony price is on the verge of making a solid breakout as bulls reclaim the intersection point of the black ascending trend line with the red descending trend line. This move signals the end of the downtrend which has been dictating price action since November. As a result of these positive signals, bulls are joining in large numbers which could see a massive acceleration in price action above $0.28, the high of yesterday.
The acceleration in ONE price comes with bears being pushed against the previously mentioned $0.28 level. Once bulls can break above that, bears will start to book losses, buying Harmony coins and thus adding more demand, which will translate into a rocket-launching breakout, holding 15% gains. The next price target is $0.32 with the monthly R1 resistance level and the historical resistance at $0.3265.
ONE/USD daily chart
The only thing that could halt this rally is if bears are helped by headwinds from global markets turning risk-off or more investors worrying about rising Covid cases and contaminations. In a bearish scenario, the black ascending trend line would break to the downside and see a reversal back to $0.23. A possible break lower could see a test of the S1 support level at $0.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
