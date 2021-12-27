Harmony price is set to pop at least 15% by the end of this week

Harmony price is undergoing a bullish squeeze against $0.28.

ONE price could see a big breakout that would hold 15% of gains.

Expect price action to rally further into 2022.

Harmony (ONE) is on the front foot, with bulls reseizing control of price action and putting a squeeze on the double top at around $0.28. It looks like bears are with their backs against the wall and ready to be stopped out in their positions after bulls broke above the red descending trend line and continue to hug the black trend line higher. With sellers forced to buy, expect them to close out their positions in numbers, and for buying volume to quadruple, leading to an accelerated breakout to $0.32, and 15% gains.

Harmony buying demand could quadruple once bears are forced to closeout

Harmony price is on the verge of making a solid breakout as bulls reclaim the intersection point of the black ascending trend line with the red descending trend line. This move signals the end of the downtrend which has been dictating price action since November. As a result of these positive signals, bulls are joining in large numbers which could see a massive acceleration in price action above $0.28, the high of yesterday.

The acceleration in ONE price comes with bears being pushed against the previously mentioned $0.28 level. Once bulls can break above that, bears will start to book losses, buying Harmony coins and thus adding more demand, which will translate into a rocket-launching breakout, holding 15% gains. The next price target is $0.32 with the monthly R1 resistance level and the historical resistance at $0.3265.

ONE/USD daily chart

The only thing that could halt this rally is if bears are helped by headwinds from global markets turning risk-off or more investors worrying about rising Covid cases and contaminations. In a bearish scenario, the black ascending trend line would break to the downside and see a reversal back to $0.23. A possible break lower could see a test of the S1 support level at $0.20.