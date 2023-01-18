- Ethereum price notices a decline in momentum as it pierces the $1,514 to $1,670 supply zone.
- The RSI spots a bearish divergence while the transaction data reveals upside is limited to around $1,984.
- Invalidation of the bearish outlook will occur if ETH flips the $2,000 psychological level into a support floor.
Ethereum price shows a clear sign of slowing down as it heads into a supply zone. Although there is a slow climb to the upside, the chances of a further continuation are very low.
Ethereum price reveals bears’ emergence
Ethereum price has inflated by 37% since January 1 and is currently inside the daily supply zone, extending from $1,514 to $1,670. Additionally, the recent attempt to overcome the said hurdle has resulted in a bearish divergence on a four-hour chart.
This technical formation happens when the underlying asset produces a set of higher highs while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sets up lower highs. This non-conformity is termed as bearish divergence and often leads to a reversal of the bullish move.
In such a case, investors should look out for a retest of the $1,422 level. Beyond this barrier, Ethereum price could visit the $1,331 and $1,227 support floors.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
Further confirming the presence of massive hurdles ahead for the Ethereum price journey is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model. This on-chain index shows that the upside for the smart contract is capped at $1,984, where roughly 7.7 million addresses purchased 25.3 million ETH.
Hence, even if Ethereum price manages to overcome the aforementioned supply zone, it will face a massive spike in selling pressure around $1,984, making it harder for bulls to continue.
ETH GIOM
On the other hand, if Ethereum price manages to overcome the selling pressure at $1,984 and flip the $2,000 psychological level into a support level, it will invalidate the bearish thesis. Additionally, this move would further signal the buyers to jump in, triggering a continuation of the uptrend.
In such a case, Ethereum price could collect the buy-stop liquidity resting above the equal highs at $2,013 formed in May and August 2022. A flip of this level will directly propel ETH to $2,333.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hedera Hashgraph price: What HBAR needs to recover from the FTX-induced 30% crash
Hedera Hashgraph price is currently enjoying backing from the bulls that have managed to push the altcoin to a two-month high. However, going forward, HBAR will need to see a consistent bullish effort in order to prevent a relapse and regain the November 2022 highs.
Crypto companies in France mandated to gain authorization by 2024 to prevent MiCA abuse
The rapid pace of crypto acceptance is allowing entities involved in the sector to be given a second chance. The proposed MiCA in the EU have faced concerns in France, resulting in an amendment being made.
Is the Terra Luna Classic price setting up for a steep retracement?
Terra's Luna Classic price confirms the bullish trade idea mentioned in the previous outlook. Traders should be wary of the profit-taking consolidation as a deeper pullback could occur. Terra's Luna Classic price broke up by 17% to the upside last week.
SEC leaks crypto miners' personal information; community claims vulnerability to hacks
SEC has maintained its close watch over the crypto market for years, making sure no mistake goes unnoticed by the regulatory authority. However, at the moment, the watchdog agency is under fire for making a dire mistake.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.