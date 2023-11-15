- Decentraland price is up 10% with the mean threshold providing crucial support at $0.4163.
- MANA could stretch to reclaim the $0.5000 range high, marking a double portion of the 10% gain in two days.
- Several on-chain metrics bolster the case for the upside, with fresh capital flowing into the altcoin’s market, demonstrating buyer intent.
- The bullish thesis will be invalidated once the price breaks and closes below $0.4163 to tag the 25-day EMA at $0.3991.
Decentraland (MANA) price uptrend was countered by selling pressure from a supply barrier, causing a correction on Wednesday. However, with broader market bloom still abounding, the metaverse token’s price is on a recovery mission, bolstered by multiple bullish metrics.
Also Read: Decentraland whales load on MANA awaiting rally in MANA price banking on the “conference hype”
Decentraland price eyes 10% gain to $0.5000
Decentraland (MANA) price climbed almost 90% after the cryptocurrency market turned bullish on October 19. The rally saw MANA record an intra-day high of $0.5064 on November 11, but selling pressure from the supply zone extending from $0.4792 to $0.5044 caused a 20% pullback. The altcoin then found support due to the 25-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.3993.
However, steered by several bullish drivers, Decentraland price is on a recovery mission, up 10% in the last 24 hours, with an additional 10% likely in the cards for MANA. With the price holding above $0.4163, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) heading north, and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) still in positive territory, the price is likely to head north.
Increased buying pressure could, therefore, see Decentraland price extend to retest the supply zone. A break and close above its midline at $0.4917 confirms the continuation of the trend. This could see MANA test the forecasted $0.5000, denoting a 10% move north above current levels.
MANA/USDT 1-day chart
Decentraland price on-chain metrics to support bullish outlook
Several on-chain metrics support the bullish outlook for Decentraland price, starting with the increasing social dominance, which points to the token being mentioned more across crypto-related social media. The mentions are not just mere words as there are increased active stablecoin deposits and Tether (USDT) market capitalization to back it up. This points to fresh capital flowing into the market as traders look to buy MANA.
MANA Santiment: Active stablecoin deposits, USDT market cap, social dominance
Meanwhile, whales are also accumulating, with data showing that the number of transactions moving over $100,000 and $1,000,000 worth of MANA is increasing.
MANA Santiment: Whale transaction count
The supply on exchanges is falling along with increasing exchange outflows also backs up the bullish narrative. This is because moving tokens out of the exchange is a demonstration that traders are not looking to sell. This adds credence to the bullish thesis as it spared Decentraland price from the resulting selling pressure.
MANA Santiment: supply on exchanges, exchange outflows
On the flipside, increased selling pressure could send Decentraland price south, breaking below the midline at $0.4163 before tagging the 24-day EMA at $0.3992. A confirmed slide below this level would invalidate the bullish thesis, with the slump likely to extend for MANA to test the 50 or 100-day EMAs at $0.3664 and $0.3555, respectively.
If things fall apart, Decentraland price could extend a leg south to tag the $0.2685 swing low. This would denote a 40% fall below current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
