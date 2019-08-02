Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bulls win back lost positions

Bitcoin and major altcoins are range-bound with bullish bias during early Asian hours.

The market is well-positioned for an extended recovery.

The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture during the Asian trading on Friday. However, Bitcoin (BTC) and the majority of top-20 altcoins are in a green zone with gains ranging from 1% to 8%. Tezos is still the best-performing coin as it continues gaining ground following the announcement of Coinbase listing.

The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation increased to $282 billion. The total trading volume settled at $51 billion, while Bitcoin's market share increased to 65.8%.

Top-4 coins price overview

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) finally managed to develop an upside momentum. The first digital asset hit $10,451 during early Asian hours and retreated towards $10,400 by the time of writing. BBTC/USD has gained nearly 4% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $23.2 billion, has grown by 1.28% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the start of the Asian session on Friday. ETH/USD is hovering above $216, off the intraday high registered at $217.80.

Ripple's XRP stays frozen in the middle of $0.3100-$0.3200 range, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Friday. The upside momentum is capped by a strong resistance on approach to psychological $0.3200. Ripple's current market capitalization is registered at $13.5 billion.

Litecoin (LTC/USD) stopped within a whisker of $99.00 during early Asian hours and retreated to $97.2 by the time of writing. LTC takes fourth place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market value of $6.1 billion. LTC/USD has gained 1% on a day-on-day basis and lost 1.1$ since the beginning of the day.