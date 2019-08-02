Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bulls win back lost positions

- Bitcoin and major altcoins are range-bound with bullish bias during early Asian hours.
- The market is well-positioned for an extended recovery.
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture during the Asian trading on Friday. However, Bitcoin (BTC) and the majority of top-20 altcoins are in a green zone with gains ranging from 1% to 8%. Tezos is still the best-performing coin as it continues gaining ground following the announcement of Coinbase listing.
The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation increased to $282 billion. The total trading volume settled at $51 billion, while Bitcoin's market share increased to 65.8%.
Top-4 coins price overview
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) finally managed to develop an upside momentum. The first digital asset hit $10,451 during early Asian hours and retreated towards $10,400 by the time of writing. BBTC/USD has gained nearly 4% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $23.2 billion, has grown by 1.28% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the start of the Asian session on Friday. ETH/USD is hovering above $216, off the intraday high registered at $217.80.
Ripple's XRP stays frozen in the middle of $0.3100-$0.3200 range, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Friday. The upside momentum is capped by a strong resistance on approach to psychological $0.3200. Ripple's current market capitalization is registered at $13.5 billion.
Litecoin (LTC/USD) stopped within a whisker of $99.00 during early Asian hours and retreated to $97.2 by the time of writing. LTC takes fourth place in the global cryptocurrency rating with the current market value of $6.1 billion. LTC/USD has gained 1% on a day-on-day basis and lost 1.1$ since the beginning of the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
