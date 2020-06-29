Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin and the rest of the market are trying to recover from a devastating weekend blow

Here is what you need to know on Monday, June 29, 2020
BTC/USD is holding $9,000 for now after a dip below $8,900 on the weekend of June 27. Bulls are trying to recover but the daily downtrend is in full force.
ETH/USD was one of the strongest cryptos, unfortunately, bulls couldn’t defend the low of $225 and lost the daily uptrend dipping below $220 towards $216.
XRP/USD, as usual, remains the weakest cryptocurrency currently trading at $0.177. On June 27, XRP dropped to $0.169 taking out several support levels.
The clear winner today has been SwissBorg with a 48% price increase over the last 24 hours. The next in line is Nervos Network with a 15% value surge and Bancor climbing above $1 again.
Chart of the day: CHSB/USD daily chart
Market
Unfortunate news from Balancer DeFi protocol as it suffers a second hack within 24 hours. According to earlier news, the developers of Balancer actually new about the vulnerability used by the hackers to access around $500,000 in coins. The team has stated that everyone affected will be made whole.
The United States is planning to monitor illegal activity involving cryptocurrencies more strictly. According to Chainalysis, the Darknet market revenue has fallen a lot after Bitcoin’s recent crash on March 12.
It’s also possible that vendors slowed down sales during the price drop, out of fear that the bitcoin they accept one day could be worthless the next. But it’s also likely that Covid-19 itself is making it harder to sell drugs at the moment.
However, those statistics haven’t stopped the U.S. government from boosting their surveillance of illegal crypto activity. According to an official report, this increase in the monitoring of fraudulent actions involving cryptocurrencies will start in October 2020.
Industry
SheeldMarket, a Paris-based cryptocurrency platform has secured around €1 million to launch a one-stop-shop for crypto block trading.
Crypto traders who trade in size need to do so efficiently and discreetly. That need is underserved today, and we believe that a dark venue like the one SheeldMarket is building can address it. The team behind SheeldMarket takes lessons from the prominent role dark pools play in the way equities are traded today and aims to adapt that playbook for crypto
Quote of the day
It’s money 2.0, a huge, huge, huge deal.” – Chamath Palihapitiya
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Speculators buy BTC/USD on dips below $9,000
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,100 after a short-lived dip tothe lowest level since the end of May $8,823 on the weekend. Bitcoin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday as the market waits new clues to find out where to go next.
The number of non-zero LTC wallets exploded in the recent week
Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.6 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.3 billion. The coin hit the recent low of $39.44 on June 27 and recovered above $40.00 by the time of writing.
IOT/USD directionless ahead of Coordicide testnet launch
IOTA developers announced the upcoming launch of the test network for Coordicide protocol also known as IOTA 2.0. The team explained that it had been working on several important updates that will take the network to the next level.
Ethereum needs to tackle scalability issue to hold the leadership
Investor and Cryptocurrency researcher Qiao Wang warned that Ethereum might lose its leading position if it fails to roll out ETH 2.00 update and tackle the scalability issues.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.