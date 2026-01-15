Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Binance & Cryptos – American Wrap 15 January

BNB is trading sideways above support at $900 at the time of writing on Thursday, after a correction from the previous day’s high of $954. Retain interest in the exchange native token has also narrowed, suggesting that investors have been quick to book profits.

Ripple (XRP) is trading lower above support at $2.08 at the time of writing on Thursday, as the broader cryptocurrency market mildly pulls back following a bullish start of the week.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower but holds above $96,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, as the broader crypto market pulls back from recent highs driven by investors' optimism and rising institutional interest.