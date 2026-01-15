Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Binance & Cryptos – American Wrap 15 January
BNB Price Forecast: BNB Foundation completes a $1.3 billion token burn as price consolidates
BNB is trading sideways above support at $900 at the time of writing on Thursday, after a correction from the previous day’s high of $954. Retain interest in the exchange native token has also narrowed, suggesting that investors have been quick to book profits.
XRP declines despite steady institutional demand
Ripple (XRP) is trading lower above support at $2.08 at the time of writing on Thursday, as the broader cryptocurrency market mildly pulls back following a bullish start of the week.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally stalls despite ETF inflows boosting investor optimism
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower but holds above $96,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, as the broader crypto market pulls back from recent highs driven by investors' optimism and rising institutional interest.
