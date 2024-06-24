Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 24 June

Along with the rest of the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin is pulling back further into the area of last month's lows. The sell-off intensified with the start of the new week, pushing total capitalisation back 3.6% in 24 hours to $2.26 trillion, which we last saw on May 13.

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends past week's decline and falls below $63,000 on Monday. BTC faces resistance amid ongoing outflows from Bitcoin spot ETFs over the past six days. Concurrently, BTC miners have experienced declining reserves, and German authorities have continued depositing BTC on centralized exchanges since last week.

Ripple (XRP) price battles to hold above $0.47 on Monday as proponent attorney Bill Morgan criticized Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor for his take on the altcoin. Saylor shared his bullish views on Bitcoin in a recent podcast interview, pushing his “Bitcoin is perfect money,” narrative.

