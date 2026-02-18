Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, Bitcoin & JIto – Asian Wrap 18 February

Pi Network (PI) is trading above $0.1900 at press time on Wednesday, extending the weekly gains by nearly 8% so far. The steady recovery is supported by a short-term pause in mainnet migration, which reduces pressure on the PI token supply for Centralized Exchanges (CEXs). The technical outlook focuses on the $0.1919 resistance as bullish momentum increases.

Bitcoin price has been consolidating in a range between $65,729 and $71,746 since February 7. BTC declined 2% so far this week and, as of Wednesday, is trading below $68,000, approaching the lower consolidation boundary. If BTC closes below the lower consolidation level at $65,729, it could extend the decline toward the key support level at $60,000.

Jito surged 22% on Tuesday on the launch of its new mainnet node. However, the 50-day EMA capped the intraday gains, reflecting the downside bias. The declining downside slope of the 50-day and 200-day EMAs reaffirms the prevailing bearish bias. At the time of writing, JTO is down 7%, risking a pullback below $0.30. A decisive close below this psychological support could extend the decline to the S1 pivot point at $0.21.