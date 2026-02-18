TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pi Network, Bitcoin & JIto – Asian Wrap 18 February

FXStreet Team

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rally defies market pressure ahead of its first anniversary

Pi Network (PI) is trading above $0.1900 at press time on Wednesday, extending the weekly gains by nearly 8% so far. The steady recovery is supported by a short-term pause in mainnet migration, which reduces pressure on the PI token supply for Centralized Exchanges (CEXs). The technical outlook focuses on the $0.1919 resistance as bullish momentum increases.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP face downside risk as bears regain control

Bitcoin price has been consolidating in a range between $65,729 and $71,746 since February 7. BTC declined 2% so far this week and, as of Wednesday, is trading below $68,000, approaching the lower consolidation boundary. If BTC closes below the lower consolidation level at $65,729, it could extend the decline toward the key support level at $60,000.

Top Crypto Gainers: Jito drops, Morpho holds steady, Convex Finance climbs

Jito surged 22% on Tuesday on the launch of its new mainnet node. However, the 50-day EMA capped the intraday gains, reflecting the downside bias. The declining downside slope of the 50-day and 200-day EMAs reaffirms the prevailing bearish bias. At the time of writing, JTO is down 7%, risking a pullback below $0.30. A decisive close below this psychological support could extend the decline to the S1 pivot point at $0.21. 

Author

FXStreet Team

Sui extends sideways action ahead of Grayscale’s GSUI ETF launch

Sui is extending its downtrend for the second consecutive day, trading at 0.95 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The Layer-1 token is down over 16% in February and approximately 34% from the start of the year, aligning with the overall bearish sentiment across the crypto market.

XRP pares losses, targets breakout above $1.50 as ETF demand diminishes

XRP pares losses as bulls target a short-term breakout above $1.50. The MACD upholds a buy signal while the MFI indicator rises above the midline, suggesting a potential bullish shift.

Ghost holding in BlackRock’s IBIT sparks Chinese Bitcoin investment whispers

A new entity identified in BlackRock's quarterly filing for its Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) IBIT has sparked rumors of Chinese investment under the name of Zhang Hui, despite the nationwide ban on the Crypto King. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound slightly as technicals signal bullish shift

The cryptocurrency market is showing signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) all edging higher at the time of writing on Wednesday after the price declines seen a day earlier. 

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC bears aren’t done yet

Bitcoin (BTC) price slips below $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, remaining under pressure and extending losses of nearly 5% so far this week.