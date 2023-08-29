Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Pepe, Curve DAO & dYdX — Asian Wrap 29 August

dYdX price shows signs of an impending downtrend, and for good reason, considering the network will unleash millions of DYDX tokens to the markets in cliff unlocks. While part of the tokens will go to the community treasury, a huge chunk will go toward liquidity provider and trading rewards.

CRV price is one of the quickest recovering cryptocurrencies at the moment owing to a surge of support from its whales. However, looking at the bigger picture, Curve DAO token holders are looking for a lot more than one green candlestick since their suffering is threatening the altcoin’s value.

PEPE, a frog-themed cryptocurrency, faced intense backlash after developers stole and sold nearly $15 million worth of tokens on the open market. This caused the meme coin to tank 17%. But a new meme coin seems to have emerged on the Ethereum chain, which boasts a 137% rally in the last 24 hours with a total market capitalization of $27.6 million. However, critics are unfazed by this impressive rally and are cautious about this new token.

