Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Cardano & LUNA – European Wrap 12 September

Ethereum is coming into support, while finishing a correction
Ethereum with ticker ETHUSD is coming even lower as we have been warning in the past contents. We see ETH still in a deeper downward complex correction, ideally a flat correction, which can be now in final stages, as we see it trading in wave 5 of wave (C) of an (A)-(B)-(C) corrective decline. It means that there can still be a recovery from the near-term support.1500 area around the 61.8% certainly looks very interesting for completion of a five-wave drop in wave (C) wave. It's actually already in 5th of (C), so once current wave 5 of (C) fully unfolds, this is when support can be in place. A rise back above 1745 level would confirm the bullish turn.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano (ADA) price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
Cardano price is currently trading at $0.2477, attempting to form a bottom above the key support level at $0.2500. This barrier has supported downward trending ADA not once but twice in the last eight months, with the current retest being the third.
Alameda Research's balance history on FTX confirms death blow happened during LUNA collapse, expert says
Alameda Research's balance history on its sister firm and cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, confirms that the hedge fund's death blow goes back to May 2022, when the Terra Luna ecosystem imploded. This is the opinion of Twitter user Will Clemente, a renowned crypto analyst and the founder of digital asset investigator Reflexivity Research.
Clemente’s comments came ahead of the Omnibus Hearing, set for September 13, with the researcher going through the Government exhibit showing Alameda's balance history on FTX. Recording up to $12 billion within a span of less than two months to May, the analyst says, "Death blow to Alameda was LUNA."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Arbitrum price crashes by 10% in a day, leaves over 99% of the investors struggling to escape
Arbitrum price faced the brunt of the bears as the cryptocurrency took the most damage. The resultant value of the altcoin has left its investors with severe losses that could take a while to recover.
Shiba Inu downtrend continues, sending 97.4% of SHIB holders underwater
SHIB prices still on with the load-shedding exercise, increasing its steady stream of lower lows since the month started. With this downtrend, more and more SHIB holders continue to submerge, with the broader meme coin community currently enduring selling pressure.
Total Crypto market cap falls below $1 trillion as whales dump Bitcoin and Ethereum
The crypto market has been witnessing a drawdown for the past month, and the past 24 hours have added to the same. As FUD surrounding Solana and the FTX hearing injected fear into the market, investors reacted with panic selling. This led to a phenomenon not observed in almost six months now.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC likely to crash amid death cross forming
Bitcoin (BTC) price indicates signs of an impending slump after losing a critical support level. The gloom has extended to Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices, as the broader market downtrend becomes clearer now more than ever before.
Bitcoin: BTC could revisit $21,000 as sell signals multiply ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price slipped into consolidation after the end-of-the-month shenanigans in August. This rangebound movement seems to persist, as BTC saw a minor uptick to $26,451 in the late US session on Thursday.