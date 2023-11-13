FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, CYBER & Bitcoin – American Wrap 13 November

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor says, “Gold is dead money” as Bitcoin price hits $37,000

Bitcoin price lost its bullish steam over the weekend as the market cooled down bu this week is expected to be highly volatile as the window for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve the 12 spot BTC ETF is coming to an end. However, there is a fair chance that things may not turn out to be as fruitful as the market's expectations. And that is what MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor is attempting to fix.
BTC/USD 3-day chart
CYBER price’s rally emerged as a surprise for investors on Monday as the small-cap altcoin advanced against broader market cues. Apart from the rally in the past few days, a major catalyst for this increase is the upcoming token unlock, which would flush the market with more tokens, hence why investors are boosting the price.
CYBER/USDT 1-day chart
Bitcoin price touched the $37,900 level briefly on November 9 before retreating to $36,880 early on Monday. BTC price corrected lower, wiping out its weekend gains, as traders await US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 36706.3
Today Daily Change -372.63
Today Daily Change % -1.00
Today daily open 37078.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 35193.07
Daily SMA50 30762.16
Daily SMA100 28931.86
Daily SMA200 28729.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 37240.07
Previous Daily Low 36741.1
Previous Weekly High 37975.86
Previous Weekly Low 34514.11
Previous Monthly High 35170.22
Previous Monthly Low 26526.08
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 36931.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 37049.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 36800
Daily Pivot Point S2 36521.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 36301.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 37298.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 37519.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 37797.94

 

 

 
