Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptocurrencies, FTX & Ethereum – European Wrap 28 June

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market experience the calm before the storm
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to range in the short term while revealing the mid-to-long-term outlook relatively bullish. But the indecisiveness in the lower timeframe seems to be weighing in on Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
Bankrupt FTX begins revival of international exchange, The Wall Street Journal reports
Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange has started talks with investors for the revival of the bankrupt exchange’s international platform. The failed exchange is conducting initial discussions with interested parties, FTX CEO John J. Ray III told The Wall Street Journal.
Ethereum's downward bias
Cryptocurrency market capitalisation fell 0.2% over the past 24 hours, losing ground since the start of the day on Wednesday but remaining within the range of $1.16-1.20 trillion since last Thursday. The market remains in a "Greed" mood, according to the Fear and Greed Index.
