Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Avalanche & Ripple — Asian Wrap 13 December

Chainlink price drops 12% amid limitations to LINK v0.2 community pool
Chainlink (LINK) price is trading with a bullish bias, coming on the back of a successful but gloomy event on December 11. Depending on how the bulls play their hand, the next move could be critical in determining the short-term fate of LINK.
AVAX price is at an inflection point as Avalanche fills three-day FVG
Avalanche (AVAX) price has recorded one of the most striking performances in 2023, outperforming most tokens in the crypto top 100 by market capitalization (including the top three, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP), which are up 58%, 53%, and 27%, respectively).
XRP price risks 7% fall as Ripple lawyer names ‘the single biggest threat to crypto in the US’
Ripple (XRP) price risks an extended fall amid waning momentum and bears increasing their presence in the XRP market. Meanwhile, Ripple lawyer John E. Deaton has cast shade against Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), calling her “the single biggest threat to crypto in the United States.”
Bitcoin price spikes to $42,000 in response to November US CPI data release
Market participants de-risked ahead of the November US Consumer Price Index (CPI) print and Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, as Bitcoin (BTC) price declined 5% since Monday. BTC continues to consolidate after a bounce from $40,222 on Tuesday.
BNB price eyes bullish breakout, open interest in Binance Coin is on the rise
BNB price has climbed over 4% in the past week, despite legal challenges faced by Binance. Open interest in Binance Coin climbed 31% in the past month, indicating that new buyers are interested in BNB. BNB price rally past the $260 level could confirm a bullish breakout in the asset.
XRP price sustains above $0.60 as Ripple roadmap prevents the SEC from circumventing securities law
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit offers legal experts a lens to re-examine the application of existing securities law to digital assets like XRP. Judge Torres’ ruling prevented the SEC’s circumvention of existing laws and enabled adaptive regulation, rather than a stifling approach.
Shiba Inu price looks set for recovery as SHIB on-chain metrics turn bullish
Different cohorts of holders are accumulating Shiba Inu tokens, supporting price gains. SHIB token supply on exchanges has declined in the past month. Shiba Inu ventures into physical merchandise for Web3 companies with “Shibacals.”
BTC uptrend capped by supply barrier at $43,860 as FOMO fails to suffice
Bitcoin (BTC) price uptrend has sustained since mid-September on the weekly timeframe but has since slowed down following the lack of tailwinds to drive the market. All along, narratives, themes and speculation were the driving factors, inspiring a wave of fear of missing out (FOMO) in the market. As it turns out, FOMO is not enough anymore.