Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Zcash & Crypto – European Wrap 27 February

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Another month of losses, and it’s been five

Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing around $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday, but the Crypto King is poised to close February on a fragile footing, marking its fifth consecutive month of losses since October and a rare start to the year with back-to-back monthly corrections.

Chart

Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC flags downside risk as privacy demand wanes

Zcash (ZEC) trades near $240 at press time on Friday, remaining under downside pressure, which capped gains below $250 the previous day. The reduced demand for privacy coins in the broader cryptocurrency market flags further downside for Zcash. The technical outlook for Zcash remains bearish, putting focus on the $231 support floor. 

Chart

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP struggle to hold onto weekly gains amid cautious outlook

The broader cryptocurrency market shows signs of measured optimism, with leading coins stabilizing above key short-term support levels. Bitcoin (BTC) treads water around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors appear to be turning cautiously bullish within the overall downtrend.

Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

Starknet unveils strkBTC, shielded Bitcoin transactions on Ethereum Layer 2

Starknet, the Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by StarkWare, today announced strkBTC, a wrapped Bitcoin asset that introduces optional shielding while preserving full DeFi composability.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple consolidate with short-term cautious bullish bias

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are consolidating near key technical areas on Friday, showing mild signs of stabilization after recent volatility. BTC holds above $67,000 despite mild losses so far this week, while ETH hovers around $2,000 after a rejection near its upper consolidation boundary.

Ethereum Price Forecast: FG Nexus continues distribution amid signs of returning risk-on sentiment

FG Nexus, once dubbed an Ethereum treasury firm, resumed offloading the top altcoin on Wednesday, distributing 7,550 ETH, according to data from smart money tracker EmberCN.

Top Crypto Gainers: Stable and Decred rally, Pippin approaches record highs

Altcoins, such as Stable, Decred, and Pippin, are extending gains so far this week, defying the risk-averse conditions in the broader cryptocurrency market. Stable and Pippin are near record high levels, while Decred extends its breakout rally above $30.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: No recovery in sight

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.