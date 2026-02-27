Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Zcash & Crypto – European Wrap 27 February
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Another month of losses, and it’s been five
Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing around $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday, but the Crypto King is poised to close February on a fragile footing, marking its fifth consecutive month of losses since October and a rare start to the year with back-to-back monthly corrections.
Zcash Price Forecast: ZEC flags downside risk as privacy demand wanes
Zcash (ZEC) trades near $240 at press time on Friday, remaining under downside pressure, which capped gains below $250 the previous day. The reduced demand for privacy coins in the broader cryptocurrency market flags further downside for Zcash. The technical outlook for Zcash remains bearish, putting focus on the $231 support floor.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP struggle to hold onto weekly gains amid cautious outlook
The broader cryptocurrency market shows signs of measured optimism, with leading coins stabilizing above key short-term support levels. Bitcoin (BTC) treads water around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors appear to be turning cautiously bullish within the overall downtrend.
