Polygon has consistently partnered with multiple blockchain projects by helping them scale using their L2 solutions while improving their fundamentals. The recent collaboration with Dotmoovs is one of many that have pushed MATIC price to appreciate quickly despite the brutal sell-offs on May 19 and May 23.

SHIB price rebounded from a sharp decline alongside the top cryptocurrencies after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed promising “promising” developments on Bitcoin mining.

Polkadot price suffered a fatal drop like most altcoins during the market crash on May 19 and 23. However, unlike most cryptocurrencies, DOT seems to have spawned a confluence of buy signals that suggest a bullish phase will arrive shortly.