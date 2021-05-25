FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Shiba and Polkadot – European Wrap 25 May

MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon to continue ascending after partnering with dotmoovs

Polygon has consistently partnered with multiple blockchain projects by helping them scale using their L2 solutions while improving their fundamentals. The recent collaboration with Dotmoovs is one of many that have pushed  MATIC price to appreciate quickly despite the brutal sell-offs on May 19 and May 23.

MATIC/USDT 4-hour chart

 

SHIB price to double after Shiba Inu endures two-week long consolidation

SHIB price rebounded from a sharp decline alongside the top cryptocurrencies after Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed promising “promising” developments on Bitcoin mining. 

 

SHIB/USDt 4-hour chart

Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT primed to rally 30% after collecting liquidity

Polkadot price suffered a fatal drop like most altcoins during the market crash on May 19 and 23. However, unlike most cryptocurrencies, DOT seems to have spawned a confluence of buy signals that suggest a bullish phase will arrive shortly.

DOT/USDT 1-day chart

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

