Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Sandbox Inu and Ripple – European Wrap 13 December

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos at risk of another crash
Bitcoin price is hovering around a crucial support level for the ninth day in a row. This sideways movement indicates a lack of strength and is likely to result in a volatile move. Ethereum is following the big crypto and is also knocking on a vital support floor, indicating it is ready to penetrate lower. Ripple is hinting at the likelihood of a bearish move emerging soon.
Sandbox price sets triple top as SAND prepares to crash
Sandbox price has been stuck moving sideways between two vital levels for roughly a week now. This consolidation indicates that neither bulls nor bears are willing or able to move SAND in either direction. There is a greater chance of a move lower due to the bearish setup.
XRP bulls defend uptrend and push for $1
Ripple (XRP) has been stuck in a wedge or pennant pattern since last week with lower highs and higher lows, consolidating towards a breakout. The breakout looks to be unfolding today, supported by a positive turn in market sentiment, which is pushing equities into profit, and is expected to lift cryptocurrencies as well. As more investors start picking up XRP coins, expect a return towards $1.0, holding a 20% potential gain by the end of the week.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano: ADA eyes 40% rise with on-chain metrics backing the claim
Cardano price has set up liquidity pools that are likely to be taken advantage of going forward. The most probable direction for ADA seems to be bullish, with on-chain metrics providing a tailwind to the claim.
Shiba Inu price could trigger 40% gains if SHIB can cross this level
Shiba Inu price has been moving sideways for more than a week, indicating that the buying and selling pressure are equally matched. Although SHIB saw a sudden uptick in buying pressure, it was short-lived and within the consolidative range. However, investors need to see a breakout from this range to trigger a massive move higher.
Why Axie Infinity price could be headed for a steep correction
Axie Infinity price is at risk of a sharp decline as AXS is forming a bearish chart pattern, projecting a 31% drop. The key support at $95.24 is a critical point to watch as slicing below this level could spell trouble for the bulls.
Analyst predicts the exact bottom for Polkadot price, ahead of parachain launch event
Polkadot price has posted 4.3% gains over the past 24 hours. Analysts have predicted the exact bottom for Polkadot ahead of the parachain launch event on December 18, 2021. The first five parachain slot winners will launch their projects in the Polkadot ecosystem in the event.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.