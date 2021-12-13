Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Sandbox Inu and Ripple – European Wrap 13 December

Bitcoin price is hovering around a crucial support level for the ninth day in a row. This sideways movement indicates a lack of strength and is likely to result in a volatile move. Ethereum is following the big crypto and is also knocking on a vital support floor, indicating it is ready to penetrate lower. Ripple is hinting at the likelihood of a bearish move emerging soon.

Sandbox price has been stuck moving sideways between two vital levels for roughly a week now. This consolidation indicates that neither bulls nor bears are willing or able to move SAND in either direction. There is a greater chance of a move lower due to the bearish setup.

Ripple (XRP) has been stuck in a wedge or pennant pattern since last week with lower highs and higher lows, consolidating towards a breakout. The breakout looks to be unfolding today, supported by a positive turn in market sentiment, which is pushing equities into profit, and is expected to lift cryptocurrencies as well. As more investors start picking up XRP coins, expect a return towards $1.0, holding a 20% potential gain by the end of the week.