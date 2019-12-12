The Bitcoin price on Thursday is trading in the red by some 0.11%, remaining vulnerable to an imminent potential breakout south.

BTC/USD continues to hover around the lowest levels since May 2019, as the price consolidates underneath a breached pennant structure. It had been containing Bitcoin from 23 November up to 9 December.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by some 0.13% the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD is further extending to the downside following flag breakout.

The price is running towards its fourth consecutive session in the red.

Litecoin price is trading in the red in the session by some 0.50%.

LTC/USD is having some trouble near-term finding a bottom, 25 November low eyed for support.

The price is running towards its fourth consecutive session in the red.