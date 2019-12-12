Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD gradually grinding down critical support, but there may still be hope
The Bitcoin price on Thursday is trading in the red by some 0.11%, remaining vulnerable to an imminent potential breakout south.
BTC/USD continues to hover around the lowest levels since May 2019, as the price consolidates underneath a breached pennant structure. It had been containing Bitcoin from 23 November up to 9 December.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD continuing to test critical $140 support
Ethereum price is trading in the red by some 0.13% the session on Thursday.
ETH/USD is further extending to the downside following flag breakout.
The price is running towards its fourth consecutive session in the red.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD sitting on critical weekly support at $42
Litecoin price is trading in the red in the session by some 0.50%.
LTC/USD is having some trouble near-term finding a bottom, 25 November low eyed for support.
Crypto Today: Fear takes over the crypto market
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7,151 (-0.72%), after yesterday's sudden late drop, dragging the market down as a whole. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $142.01 (-1.02%). Technically, the decline has been inoffensive but it is moving very close to critical levels.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD on a trip to the South; the next stop is $40.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been losing ground gradually. LTC/USD has lost about 1.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $43.40 at the time of writing.
Stellar stopped the airdrop worth of $120M due to hordes of fake accounts
Stellar Foundation decided to stop the airdrop and closed the registration of new participants. The company explained the decision by "hordes of fake people" who had started to come in the last week or so.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) in retreat as the team prepares for Agarata.
Ethereum Classic, now the 25th largest digital asset with the current market value of $436 million and an average daily trading volume of $769 million, has recovered from the recent low of $3.55 to trade at $3.75 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.