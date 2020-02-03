Here's what you need to know on Monday

Markets

BTC/USD is currently trading at $9340 (-0.80%), with the $9500 remaining an issue.

ETH/USD is currently trading at $190.24 (-0.50%), the price is just another push away from a $200 return.

XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2510 (-1.90%), the bulls are gradually grinding down the supply within $0.2500 territory.

Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are ICX (+17.55%), SEELE $0.084453 (+12.49%) and XTZ $1.94 (+11.27%) and The day's losers are QNT $4.56 (-7.50%), SNT $0.013873 (-7.95%) and ABBC $10.11 (-6.30%).

Market

Sergey Ivancheglo, an early founder and lead developer of IOTA, has made a very public announcement on Twitter over yet another fallout with co-leaders of the project. He said: I notify the IOTA community that I no longer work with David Sønstebø and am contacting my lawyers to get my 25 Ti from him. He refuses to transfer the iotas to make me act for his own benefit and against mine.

Tata Elxsi, the Bangalore-based subsidiary division of the multinational conglomerate Tata Group recently announced that it will use IOTA (MIOTA) over Ethereum (ETH) for scalable, decentralized vehicle-to-vehicle communication. This, according to a report by The Coin Republic, February 2, 2020.

Regulation

Capital markets blockchain platform iSTOX has graduated from Singapore's regulatory sandbox and been approved as a recognized market operator and capital markets services licensee.

Industry

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the founders of the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, have obtained six stablecoin-related patents, according to filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

European researchers writing for the Oxford University Faculty of Law blog argue that the distinction between utility and security tokens is less important than most assume when it comes to regulation.

In a blog post and their paper, “Blockchain Startups and Prospectus Regulation,” Dmitri Boreiko, Paolo Giudici and Guido Ferrarini claim that the conceptual difference between the two types of crypto-assets “should be at least partially abandoned.”

Bitberry, a popular South Korean digital currency wallet, has decided to terminate its services, citing market deterioration and uncertainty of the blockchain industry.

A policy think tank of the Indian government, NITI Aayog, has released its national blockchain policy draft paper called “Blockchain — The India Strategy” which explains different use cases of blockchain in India along with some conclusions from ongoing pilot projects. The report detailed: “Government should pay special attention to the decentralized network where peer-to-peer transactions can create more socio-economic value. If state entity is there just to ledger maintenance and not adding some value then we can relook the role of government.”

Quote of the day

Traditional markets will crash. Crypto will pump. Bitcoin will reach $100k. It's inevitable.

