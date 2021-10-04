Compound suffers another setback as new issue puts $65 million COMP in jeopardy

- While the last bug was fixed by Compound Finance developers last week, a new problem arose.
- The protocol awaits the week-long delay on the new governance measures, but over 200,000 COMP are now at risk.
- Compound’s drip function would make the tokens held by Compound’s Reservoir available to its users.
Last week, major decentralized finance (DeFi) money market Compound Finance suffered a hitch as nearly $85 million in its native cryptocurrency COMP was put at risk. The DeFi protocol’s founder Robert Lesher revealed that another $65 million of tokens would be put at risk after a function was called for the first time in roughly two months.
Compound discovers new problem
During Compound’s new upgrade, a new bug was introduced that left some users with unusual amounts of COMP to be claimed. Although the developers managed to submit a fix for the bug, it would not take effect until after seven days following the time-lock on code update passes.
According to Lesher, 117,000 COMP has been returned to the community so far.
However, on October 3, Lesher stated that 202,472.5 COMP is now at risk additionally, after the DeFi protocol’s drip function was called on for the first time in approximately two months. This move allowed tokens held in Compound’s Reservoir made available to users with 0.5 COMP accumulated by the Reservoir for each block.
A Yearn Finance developer suggested that around one-third of the funds that are at risk due to the drip function were claimed by users on the same day.
So far, the total value of COMP tokens in jeopardy due to the protocol’s bug is now at $147 million, according to the developer.
COMP price may drop lower if support at $313 fails to hold
COMP price has been trapped in a descending parallel channel pattern on the 12-hour chart for nearly a month. The DeFi token continues to record lower lows and lower highs and is now at risk of an 18% plunge.
Compound Finance will discover foothold at the middle boundary of the technical chart pattern at $313 before the bears attempt to push prices lower.
Failing to hold above $313 could see COMP price fall toward the lower boundary of the governing chart pattern at $261. However, further support may emerge at the September 29 low at $279 before the token tags its pessimistic target.
COMP/USDT 12-hour chart
On the upside, resistance will emerge at the 20 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $332, then at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $363, where the 50 twelve-hour SMA sits. Only a massive spike in buying pressure would see the DeFi token break above the parallel channel at $376.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot is one of hedge funds’ favorite altcoins as DOT on-chain activity points to massive gains
Polkadot is the most commonly held altcoin by hedge funds, according to crypto data platform Messari. Altair Network is being onboarded as the tenth parachain on Kusama. The third batch of parachain auctions begins on October 6. Polkadot’s staking rate is steady, and development activity is rising, confirming a bullish breakout in DOT.
SafeMoon price teeters within price range, but bears eye 9% drop
SafeMoon price (SAFEMOON) appears to be indecisive as it oscillates within a price range. The altcoin’s price action has been uneventful as investors do not seem to have returned after interest in the token dwindled. Currently, the token is saved by a lack of selling pressure as little trading volume is recorded.
XTZ Price Prediction: Tezos sell signals indicate 17% correction
XTZ price looks ready for a downswing as two significant sell signals erupt on the 12-hour chart. While Bitcoin price consolidates, things are looking indecisive for Tezos and the altcoin market.
Japan records $6 million in underreported crypto taxes amid Cardano price rally
Japan is starting to strengthen taxation proceedings in cryptocurrencies as individuals have reportedly failed to pay taxes for cryptocurrencies, especially those who profited from trading Cardano (ADA).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.