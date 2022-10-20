- Chiliz price action tries to jump back on the back of the supportive technical level.
- CHZ price action faces tough resistance trying to break out of the bear trend.
- Expect a 55% implosion should the aforementioned support give way.
Chiliz (CHZ) price action is on the road to recovery after its meltdown on Wednesday when it lost over 7% intraday. The inflated tail risks that currently determine how markets are moving was just too much to bear for traders with a stake in the altcoin. Expect more downside to come once this high supportive level starts to break down, possibly seeing price action cut in half.
CHZ price could be axed once pressure resumes
Chiliz price action was no match on Wednesday for the market forces that were once again pushing in the overall direction they have been in for most of 2022. Risk-off pushed equities to the downside, yields rose, and the dollar strengthened. This was the worst environment for cryptocurrencies to be in as a massive cash debit happened for Chiliz price action with a drop of 7% intraday.
CHZ price action luckily found support at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $0.17. Briefly, it even looked like CHZ might bounce, but with the US session taking over, it now looks like it is going nowhere. Expect pressure to keep mounting on that 200-day SMA tomorrow with a possible breakdown, which would see bulls fleeing the scene and leaving bears in their trades pushing towards $0.08, at the low of May 12, 2022.
CHZ/USD Daily chart
Yet should the 200-day hold over the weekend, expect to see the tables possibly being turned and a push back against the red descending trend line. A break to the upside would see a massive inflow of buyers and the buy-side volume explode. It may be a bit optimistic, but $0.22 could be up for grabs should that profitable opportunity arise.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
