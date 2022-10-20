Chiliz price action tries to jump back on the back of the supportive technical level.

CHZ price action faces tough resistance trying to break out of the bear trend.

Expect a 55% implosion should the aforementioned support give way.

Chiliz (CHZ) price action is on the road to recovery after its meltdown on Wednesday when it lost over 7% intraday. The inflated tail risks that currently determine how markets are moving was just too much to bear for traders with a stake in the altcoin. Expect more downside to come once this high supportive level starts to break down, possibly seeing price action cut in half.

CHZ price could be axed once pressure resumes

Chiliz price action was no match on Wednesday for the market forces that were once again pushing in the overall direction they have been in for most of 2022. Risk-off pushed equities to the downside, yields rose, and the dollar strengthened. This was the worst environment for cryptocurrencies to be in as a massive cash debit happened for Chiliz price action with a drop of 7% intraday.

CHZ price action luckily found support at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $0.17. Briefly, it even looked like CHZ might bounce, but with the US session taking over, it now looks like it is going nowhere. Expect pressure to keep mounting on that 200-day SMA tomorrow with a possible breakdown, which would see bulls fleeing the scene and leaving bears in their trades pushing towards $0.08, at the low of May 12, 2022.

CHZ/USD Daily chart

Yet should the 200-day hold over the weekend, expect to see the tables possibly being turned and a push back against the red descending trend line. A break to the upside would see a massive inflow of buyers and the buy-side volume explode. It may be a bit optimistic, but $0.22 could be up for grabs should that profitable opportunity arise.