CFTC are probing BitMEX on suspicion for violating regulations

BitMEX are under investigation by the U.S. regulator CFTC for possible violation of regulations.

The CFTC are exploring the possibility of BitMEX offering its services to the United States.

Popular cryptocurrency derivatives exchange BitMEX is under investigation from regulator United States Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over suspicion of violation of regulations, according to Bloomberg.

The CFTC are probing BitMEX to see if the exchange is offering its services in the United States, thus violating the laws of the jurisdiction. BitMEX does not have any provovl from the CFTC to provide derivatives trading services in the country.

A source familiar with the matter of the publication, details that the regulator is investigating into the derivatives platform for a month.