Bitcoin (BTC $21,733) fell to bearish target zones on Feb. 10 as bulls failed to hold important support above $22,000.
BTC/USD 1-day candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Crypto wipeout mounts as BTC price loses $22,000
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dropping to $21,633 on Bitstamp.
The pair reacted badly to regulatory fears from the United States but had already faced days of bearish sentiment, with traders expecting a retest of $21,000 or even lower.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at around $21,800, down around 7% in February so far.
“Bear market back or are we just having a slight correction?” Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, queried on the day.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Tony/ Twitter
Some were busy with short positions as BTC price action conformed to expectations, with popular trader Crypto Tony eyeing $21,400 as a potential bounce zone should losses continue to materialize.
“Profit coming in nice on the short and my next target is the support cluster at $21,400. If we see a retest of $22,300 then this could be your chance to get in, upon a failed retest,” he wrote in part of commentary alongside an explanatory chart.
Those remaining in long positions thus felt intense pain overnight. According to data from data resource Coinglass, long liquidations for Bitcoin alone totaled $64.6 million for Feb. 9.
BTC liquidations chart. Source: Coinglass
On-Chain College, a contributor at analytics platform CryptoQuant, noted that these included $24.3 million in a single hourly candle — the most since the FTX crash in early November 2022.
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: On-Chain College/ Twitter
Feb. 9 liquidated $254 million in longs, including altcoins.
Analyst looks for $16,000 bottom “confirmation”
Looking beyond immediate price performance, fellow CryptoQuant contributor Venturefounder focused on whether the macro bottom was really in for Bitcoin.
If BTC/USD were to preserve the 200-day moving average (DMA) near $20,000 — or even $19,000 — as support, he argued on the day, it may be more significant implications for price action.
BTC/USD saw two-year lows just under $16,000 in the FTX aftermath, levels which at the time sparked mass calls for a trip to $12,000.
“A retest of $19-$20k Bitcoin (200DMA zone) would be very appropriate here,“ Venturefounder wrote in a Twitter thread.
A further post argued, “Holding the $19-20k during this correction would be the first confirmation that $16k was the Bitcoin cycle bottom.“
BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Venturefounder/ Twitter
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Brutal correction was bound to happen, expectmore to come
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies had their comeuppance last night as the US trading session turned blood-red.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets bullish no more?
Bitcoin price slips 5% lower, reacting to multiple bearish signals developed over the week. This profit-taking phase has pushed holders to break even, alleviating the sell-side pressure for the time being.
Crypto traders panic sell $4.7 billion USDC for fiat on Coinbase, here’s what this means
Coinbase has burned $4.7 billion USDC converting the stablecoin to fiat in response to the actions of US regulators. $330 USDC million were burned within a 24-hour period.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.
Bitcoin: Nonfarm Payrolls on the radar after Powell’s speech propels BTC higher
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at an inflection point as it continues to rally amid multiple sell signals on lower time frames. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, including the unemployment rate and average hourly earnings, is set to be announced on February 3 at 1330 GMT.