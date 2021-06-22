The sell-off in bitcoin (BTC) has been stabilizing around $30,000 support since Monday, which could attract short-term buyers. Upside appears limited near the $36,000 resistance level given the near three-month downtrend.

Bitcoin was trading around $31,700 at press time and is down about 22% over the past seven days. Sellers remain in control, which could cap upside moves this week.

Bitcoin daily price chart shows support and resistance levels with RSI

Source: TradingView