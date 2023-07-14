Binance CEO CZ anticipates more regulatory clarity and regulated exchanges, says XRP win is principal

Share:

Binance CEO shared valuable insight into the cryptosphere in a letter for “Binance turns 6” on July 14.

Traditional financial giants making a foray, DeFi steadily gaining ground over CeFi, and more regulatory certainty to come were the key highlights.

Citing a pivotal moment in history, CZ believes countries that grasp this concept first are better placed with first-mover advantage sure to pay off.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reminisced about the exchange’s journey over the past six years during an open letter to Binancians on July 14. As he shared key insights about what makes or breaks the industry, CZ identified Ripple (XRP) as a principal player in the industry’s transformation.

Binance CEO roots for greater regulatory clarity and regulated exchanges

6 years ago today, a little exchange called @Binance launched. Everyone was telling me there is no chance for another exchange. Here are some reflections over the last few years. Thank you for your unwavering support!

https://t.co/9O4UnE3G36 — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) July 14, 2023

CZ says the recent foray among traditional finance (TradFi) players into the cryptosphere is an integral trend. Citing BlackRock, Citadel, and Fidelity, who have made commendable gestures to leverage the cryptocurrency industry, Changpeng Zhao acknowledges the move as a gesture among institutional players to validate blockchain technology and the industry at large.

Notably, Based on the July 14 report, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has acknowledged the filings and will reportedly look into them in detail before another update.

CZ also cited a growing decentralized finance (DeFi) space as a key trend, with enough potential to outgrow centralized finance (CeFi). Evidence of this is indicated by more innovative wallet technologies for crypto storage. With this, the Binance CEO anticipates more demand for DeFi products and continued blockchain interactions. Citing an excerpt from the blog:

[DeFi] offers financial access to people where TradeFi (or banks) lack penetration.

Lastly, Changpeng Zhao references increasing regulatory clarity and the number of regulated exchanges. The point, which sprouted from Ripple Labs’ partial victory over the SEC, ends with CZ acknowledging the progress made across different nations.

According to CZ, there are good rewards for the country that embraces these trends first and weaves them into the fabric of its everyday operations.

Binance at 6 touches the heart of users

The reflections and predictions by CZ touched the hearts of community members, who lauded the exchange for its transformative power in the industry. One user attributed the exchange’s continued survival and endurance, attributing its presence as a market leader to its unique ability to withstand the tests of time.

#Binance has stood the test of time and that's why it's here and still growing.



Kudos to the entire @binance team for adding a lot of value and bringing tens of millions to this crypto ecosystem. — Wise Advice By Sumit Kapoor (@sumitkapoor16) July 14, 2023

Notably, the exchange remains the subject of a securities laws violation, after the US SEC sued Binance and CEO in early June.

SEC acknowledges Spot BTC ETF filings

Meanwhile, the SEC has acknowledged receipt of the spot BTC ETFs filed by different institutional finance players, including filings by BlackRock, Fidelity, VanEck, WisdomTree, and Invesco.

JUST IN: SEC acknowledges Fidelity, VanEck, WidsomTree, and Invesco Spot #Bitcoin ETF applications. pic.twitter.com/yMHp9H3PiT — Baby Doge (@Edenluucas1) July 14, 2023

This means that the clock for the review process has started.