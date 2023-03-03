Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS shows last level of support being tested

Share:

Axie Infinity price is down 8% on the day.

Technical indicators suggest Axie's final level of support is near the $9 zone.

A break above the $9.75 barrier would be needed to invalidate the bearish potential.

Axie Infinity price (AXS) is witnessing a strong downswing move. Based on technical indicators, the current price levels may be Axie's final hope to keep the winter uptrend alive.

Axie Infinity price testing last level of support

Axie Infinity price has succumbed to a bearish force as the digital currency has declined by 8% on the day. While the large downswing promotes deep concern, the technicals suggest that AXS' bullish support has yet to give in.

Axie Infinity price currently auctions at 9.00. A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding the 1.4x winter rally low at $5.85 and high at $14 shows the current decline as just a 50% correction. This is a common level for strong impulsive rallies to retrace before continuing the trend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) confounds the notion that bullish support may still be present as the price is currently testing the last level of support near 40. This comes after AXS breached overbought conditions during the winter rally when it tagged the $14 high. The RSI is painting a textbook scenario as to what the last level of support should look like if an uptrend is genuinely strong enough to continue.

Although a market reversal signal has not been displayed yet, Traders should be looking for a doji candle followed by an up-bar to create a 3-day reversal pattern or just an overall up-bar reversing the March 3 opening price at $9.75. If either scenario occurs, the bulls would be justified to open a long position, as the winter rally still shows potential to challenge liquidity levels in the $16 zone. The bullish scenario creates the potential for an 80% increase from AXS' current market value.

AXS/USDT 1-Day Chart

On the contrary, bears in the market may already have winning cards. If support does not come from the current price levels, then the Axie infinity prices will likely decline towards the 61.8% FIB level near $8.17, resulting in a 9% decrease in market value.







