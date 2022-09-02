Avalanche price is on the cusp of triggering a bullish move to $30.00, but first, bulls must pierce through a descending channel resistance.

Positive investor sentiment aligns with a rising social volume to cement AVAX’s optimistic outlook.

In the wake of extremely oversold conditions, attention shifts to $20.00 and $24.00 resistance levels, respectively.

Avalanche price is taking small but calculated steps to successfully lift from the murky waters it has been stuck in for over three weeks. Declines have taken shape in a descending channel, which means bulls must first unsnarl from these strong bearish shackles before expanding their gaze to higher price levels at $24.00 and $30.00 sequentially.

Investors rally behind Avalanche price for a bullish outcome

The number of mentions surrounding Avalanche and its native token AVAX surged incredibly on Friday, as presented below. A glance at the platform’s social channels did not directly point out the cause of the soaring discussions. However, the Avalanche team focuses on supporting projects within the ecosystem, especially those in Web3.

The team is also using its position in the market to support talented artists with their non-fungible token (NFT) assets. One such artist is TapTapKaboom – with a collection of NFTs, including the latest dubbed “For Love.” This is “a collection of 10 unique pieces that tell a mythical story of discovery, death and ‘The Doodleverse.’”

Avalanche social volume/positive sentiment

Cryptocurrency projects like Avalanche often retreat to focus on development and building collaborations during bear market periods. Investor sentiment often flips positive, aided by new partnerships, community support and strategic development. Subsequently, Avalanche price may rely upon these positive dynamics to change the course of the trend on the upside.

Is Avalanche price breakout in the making?

As reported on Thursday, AVAX price hit extremely oversold conditions this week. However, the path of least resistance may shift north as the Stochastic oscillator rises from the oversold region. The trend strength indicator must keep expanding the divergence above the corresponding moving average to sustain the uptrend.

AVAX/USD daily chart

A consolidation period may ensue before Avalanche price makes the crucial swing from the descending channel. Therefore, conservative traders should consider exiting from their positions at $20.00 and $24.00, with the most bullish holding out to $30.00. On the downside, support at $17.50 is in line to cushion AVAX from revisiting June lows roughly at $13.50.