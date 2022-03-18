The letter of intent was signed by both parties on March 3 and already approved by the Chamber of Deputies.
The Argentine Senate will be voting on a letter of intent the country struck earlier this month with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that includes a provision discouraging the use of cryptocurrencies.
The agreement would restructure a $45 billion loan the country received in 2018.
The cryptocurrency provision is part of a Technical Memorandum of Understanding (TMU) signed by Argentina and the IMF on March 3.
The agreement was already approved by the Chamber of Deputies, lower house of the Argentine National Congress, on March 11 and was scheduled to be discussed late Thursday by the Senate for final approval.
The provision, entitled “Strengthening financial resilience,” says: “To further safeguard financial stability, we are taking important steps to discourage the use of cryptocurrencies with a view to preventing money laundering, informality and disintermediation.”
The letter of intent also describes that “while commercial banks remain liquid and well-capitalized, strong bank oversight will continue, especially following the unwinding of pandemic-related regulatory forbearance.”
Argentina also plans to continue its payment digitalization process “to improve the efficiency and costs of payments systems and cash management,” according to the letter-of-intent.
The Latin American country, which recorded year-on-year inflation of 52.3% in February, has become one of South America’s the leading crypto hubs in the region. Stablecoins purchases increased six-fold in 2020, according to information provided by local exchanges.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink establishes support that will launch LINK to $25
Chainlink price has experienced some major swing over the past two trading days. Bulls were unable to repeat Wednesday’s performance but, at the same time, kept LINK’s Thursday losses to a minimum.
Fantom price says “give it time” as bears have pushed past historical support level
Fantom price printed a new monthly low at $1.03. FTM price has more space to fall on the Relative Strength Index. A break above $1.45 would invalidate the bearish idea.
Cardano price says the bottom is in, targets $1
Cardano price printed an inverted hammer on the 2-week chart. The relative strength index is precisely at the 40 level and turning. A break below $.74 will invalidate this thesis.
Solana price makes another run towards $100
Solana price completed a very bullish close on Wednesday, but the follow-through trading on Thursday appears to be waning. Bulls display weakness and an inability to pursue a clear breakout above some critical resistance levels. As a result, bears may easily regain control of the market.
Bitcoin weakens structural support, hinting at a crash to $30,000
BTC remains stuck between two crucial levels with no sign of directional bias. The immediate support area that prevented a steep correction seems to be getting weaker with every retest, indicating that a breakthrough to the downside is likely.