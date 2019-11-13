Swiss crypto broker Bitcoin Suisse is partnering with European payment and transaction services provider Worldline to boost crypto payment acceptance in the country.
The firms have signed a letter of intent for a partnership to provide crypto payment services to Swiss merchants and consumers in-store and online, Switzerland Global Enterprise reported on Nov. 11.
65,000 merchants across Switzerland
The new system will be available for the 65,000 Swiss merchants currently using Wordline’s nationwide payments infrastructure, dubbed SIX Payment Services.
Augmented with cryptocurrency payment capabilities, the traditional network will thus be evolved to promote the use of the new asset class at a mass scale across physical points of sale and in e-commerce.
Marc Schluep, CEO of Worldline Switzerland, has said that “through the cooperation with Bitcoin Suisse, merchants can benefit from an entirely new offering without taking any conversion risk.”
The firms have pledged that the service will be intuitive and easy to use for sales staff and consumers, with payouts to merchants to be made in Swiss francs or euros and transaction figures to be fully integrated into merchant reports.
In the future, Worldline intends to roll out the cryptocurrency payments provision Europe-wide.
All that can be done with money...
As reported, Switzerland-based cryptocurrency bank SEBA — which secured a banking and securities dealer license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority — opened its doors to professional investors and enterprise clients on Nov. 12.
Last month, Cointelegraph published an overview of business venues currently accepting Bitcoin (BTC) as a method of payment across the globe.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and Main Altcoins Testing the Patience of the Buyers
We can describe the last 24 hours of crypto price action as a struggle between buyers and sellers that ended as a draw. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple ended as it began 24H before.
TRON price analysis: TRX/USD mired in a range under $0.02
TRX/USD, the 11th largest digital asset, has gained 1.2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0193 at the time of writing. The coin has been range-bound recently as the recovery is capped by a psychological $0.0200.
NEO price analysis: Bulls drive NEO/USD above $13.00
NEO reached the recent top at $13.27 during early Asian hours before retreating to $12.99 by the time of writing. The 17th largest digital asset with the current market value of $918 million, has gained nearly 15% on a day-to-day basis and 7% since the beginning of the day.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD hovers above $0.2700 – Confluence Detector
Ripple’s XRP hit $0.2752 during early Asian hours, however, the upside proved to be short-lived. By the time of writing, XRP/USD resumed the decline and returned to $0.2730.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.