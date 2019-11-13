Swiss crypto broker Bitcoin Suisse is partnering with European payment and transaction services provider Worldline to boost crypto payment acceptance in the country.

The firms have signed a letter of intent for a partnership to provide crypto payment services to Swiss merchants and consumers in-store and online, Switzerland Global Enterprise reported on Nov. 11.

65,000 merchants across Switzerland

The new system will be available for the 65,000 Swiss merchants currently using Wordline’s nationwide payments infrastructure, dubbed SIX Payment Services.

Augmented with cryptocurrency payment capabilities, the traditional network will thus be evolved to promote the use of the new asset class at a mass scale across physical points of sale and in e-commerce.

Marc Schluep, CEO of Worldline Switzerland, has said that “through the cooperation with Bitcoin Suisse, merchants can benefit from an entirely new offering without taking any conversion risk.”

The firms have pledged that the service will be intuitive and easy to use for sales staff and consumers, with payouts to merchants to be made in Swiss francs or euros and transaction figures to be fully integrated into merchant reports.

In the future, Worldline intends to roll out the cryptocurrency payments provision Europe-wide.

All that can be done with money...

As reported, Switzerland-based cryptocurrency bank SEBA — which secured a banking and securities dealer license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority — opened its doors to professional investors and enterprise clients on Nov. 12.

