In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by none other than Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee (GATA) director, Bill ‘Midas’ Murphy, to go public about the shocking scale of silver price suppression.
The two gold bugs walk us through two decades of GATA exposing gold and silver market manipulation and bring a few inside secrets of the precious metals cartel out in the open.
Timestamps
00:00 - Start.
02:25 - Introducing GATA’s director, Bill ‘Midas’ Murphy.
04:10 - A decade of precious metals market rigging.
07:20 London Gas & Gold rush. Bill’s ‘televised’ presentation has been cut out!
09:35 - Bringing in major players to get interviewed.
11:35 - Theres’ no money in plain vanilla bullion banking!
13:55 - 500:1 Silver. Worst market ever seen!
16:00 - WHY is silver so cheap? You got to be kidding me!
17:40 “If the delivery is impractical, we won't deliver!”.
18:50 - Banks’ impact on rigged silver - exhausting to observe!
23:00 - Sanctions on Russia, China commoditization & BRICKS currency basket.
29:20 - The real silver supply-demand price from a manufacturing perspective.
33:55 - Word-shifting silver price manipulation documented by BBC in Bolivia.
37:35 - How to find Bill Murphy online to benefit from his sage advice?
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
