In the coming quarters, economic growth in the US and the Eurozone should slow down and core inflation should move significantly lower. Monetary policy works will long and variable lags, so part of the impact of higher rates still needs to manifest itself. This is taking more time than expected. It has been a long wait thus far. In the US, the economy in general has been particularly resilient although some data have softened as of late. In the Eurozone, the labour market remains strong, yet, many data have weakened, including in services. A factor that will also play a role in coming months are the developments in China where activity indicators published during the summer confirmed the rapid slowdown in growth. Eurozone core inflation has hardly declined from an exceptionally high level and in the US it also remains sticky, albeit to a slightly lesser extent. Quoting Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole, central banks will have to “keep at it until the job is done.”
In the coming quarters, economic growth in the US and the Eurozone should slow down and core inflation should move significantly lower. Considering the cumulative monetary tightening seen thus far, it is hard to imagine otherwise. In addition, although we think that the terminal rate in both jurisdictions has been reached, they could move higher still, or the respective central banks might decide to keep rates high for longer.
This would imply a bigger headwind to growth. Monetary policy works will long and variable lags, so part of the impact of higher rates still needs to manifest itself. This is taking more time than expected. It has been a long wait. A key factor behind the resilience of the economy is the dynamism of the labour market and the very low rate of unemployment, which benefit from the elevated order book levels of companies. In addition, pent-up demand has boosted activity in the tourism and recreation sector and energy transition related investments are also supporting growth. The latter point was emphasized by ECB President Christine Lagarde in her Jackson Hole speech.[1]
In the US, the economy in general has been particularly resilient faced with the aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed. The positive surprise of second quarter GDP[2] and recent strong data have led the participants of the Philadelphia Fed’s quarterly survey of professional forecasters to revise upwards their forecasts for the next three quarters and downward their forecasts for the unemployment rate.[3] For the current quarter, the Atlanta Fed’s nowcast projects an impressive growth rate of 5.9% (seasonally adjusted annualized rate), underpinned by strong retail sales and housing starts data for the month of July. Although this number can fluctuate a lot depending on the data releases, it does seem to imply that the US is not about to enter a recession soon, at least according to the GDP metric.
Nevertheless, some data have softened as of late. Job openings and the pace of hiring continue to trend down and the number of voluntary departures (quits rate) is also declining. Importantly, the manufacturing ISM, although edging higher in July (from 46.0 to 46.4), remains well in contraction territory. The situation is less bad in services where the ISM index was at 52.7 in July but that represents a decline from 53.9 the month before. The S&P Global flash composite PMI for August dropped to 50.4 (52.0 in July) on the back of weaker data in services and particularly manufacturing.
Focus turns to key data releases this week
Focus this week will turn to US non-farm payrolls, ISM manufacturing, Chinese PMI and Euro Flash inflation for August. We have a slow start to an otherwise interesting week where markets will likely digest the signals from the Jackson Hole speeches on Friday.