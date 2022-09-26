GBPUSD fell to a record low on Monday, as markets continued to react to the British government's decision to make an array of significant tax cuts.
Following last week’s 50 basis point hike by the Bank of England, Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng moved to adjust income tax in the UK.
The move came as it is widely believed that Britain is now in an economic recession, as a result of record levels of inflation.
Speaking today after the recent decline of the Pound, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey stated that, “The Bank is monitoring developments in financial markets very closely in light of the significant repricing of financial assets”.
GBPUSD fell to a low of $1.035 on the news.
Crude oil declines to 9-month low
Crude oil slipped to a nine month low to start the week, as the U.S. dollar continued to strengthen.
The rise in the U.S. dollar, which is the base currency for crude oil means that the cost of importation is higher for foreign nations.
As a result of this, demand for the energy has declined, despite the tightening of supply coming from Russia.
Although OPEC+ have opted not to significantly increase output, it seems the cartel is having issues with its agreed distribution levels.
In August, figures showed that OPEC+ had missed its target by 3.58 million barrels per day in August.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls eye a daily 38.2% Fibo correction
AUD/USD is on the verge of a test of key weekly support. The Australian dollar hit fresh multi-year lows at the start of the week as investors moved into the safe-haven greenback after Britain's historic tax cuts plan added to market volatility.
EUR/USD: Prospects of a significant correction from key monthly structure
EUR/USD bears move in on a critical area of support. The US dollar strengthened on Monday on a volatile day to start the week which had EUR/USD slipping to 0.9552 from 0.9694. The single currency has dropped to a major level on the monthly chart.
Gold rebounds from 29-month low above $1,600, falling wedge, US data eyed
Gold price licks its wounds around a 2.5-year low, mildly bid near $1,627 during Tuesday’s Asian session, as the market’s risk-off mood ebbs amid a lack of major data/events. US CB Consumer Confidence, Durable Goods Orders eyed to extend corrective bounce.
Why the Solana price could wipe out all returns since August
Solana shows a significant uptick in volume amidst the recent decline. The largest candle within the current downtrend and consolidation belongs to the bears. Invalidation of the bearish thesis could occur if the bulls breach the $38.86 price level.
The sterling crisis: the BOE is set to step in, but what will it say?
The pound remains in crisis, it had another surge lower to $1.0350 overnight, although it has recouped all losses at the time of writing, caused by expectations that the Bank of England will release a statement or hold an emergency rate hiking meeting soon.