In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz discovered the following unique setups you might find interesting.
EURUSD returns to the main bullish trend after three days of correction.
EURAUD continues trading between 1.535 and 1.562, i.e. levels that were crucial at the end of 2022.
Gold comes back to the uptrend after escaping a three-day-long flag.
Dow Jones bounces sharply from quite a negative, key mid-term resistance on the 34400 yesterday.
EURCHF drops below 0.995, which technically creates a false breakout and switches the sentiment into a negative one.
USDJPY continues trading inside of the channel down pattern.
NZDUSD pushes higher after the price escaped the falling wedge pattern.
USDCHF finally drops lower, making new yearly lows. This is a move we anticipated in the first half of December, when the price was breaking below the 0.936 support.
Oil breaks the neckline of the inverse head and shoulders pattern, which theoretically brings a proper buy signal.
CADCHF goes in line with our piece from yesterday and continues the downtrend after escaping a flag formation.
