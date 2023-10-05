XAU/USD Current price: $1,817.83
- Market players remain cautious ahead of the United States monthly employment report.
- Government bond yields are now stable after peaking at multi-year highs.
- XAU/USD resumed its decline near $1,800, buyers out of the picture for now.
Spot Gold trades near a fresh muti-month low of $1,813 a troy ounce, with XAU/USD down for a ninth consecutive day. The bright metal is unable to attract buyers despite extreme overbought US Dollar conditions. The Greenback lost momentum on Wednesday and remained in corrective mode on Thursday, posting modest losses after reaching multi-month highs across the FX board. Still, the USD corrective decline has been uneven, mostly as investors remain cautious.
Market players are concerned persistent inflationary pressures, and a tight labor market will push the Federal Reserve (Fed) into additional monetary tightening, with the attendant risk of an economic setback. Hawkish comments from Fed officials this week, and mixed signs from the employment sector maintained the fears alive ahead of the release of the September Nonfarm Payrolls report. The country is expected to have added 178K new jobs in the month, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen contracting to 3.7% from the current 3.8%.
Ahead of the event, US Treasury yields stabilized following rallies to record peaks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note currently stands at 4.72%, down from a 16-year high of 4.88%, while the 2-year note offers 5.02% after soaring to 5.20% mid-September. Softer Treasury yields prevent the US Dollar from rallying in the near term.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD is bearish, according to technical readings in the daily chart. Indicators have extended their slides in extremely oversold territory without signs of downward exhaustion. The Momentum indicator accelerates south at around 94, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stands at 18. At the same time, moving averages gain downward strength far above the current level, reflecting sellers’ dominance.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk also skews to the downside. A bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) contained buyers intraday and currently acts as dynamic resistance at around $1,824.10. Meanwhile, technical indicators turned south after correcting north within negative levels, also reflecting that XAU/USD is under bears’ control.
Support levels: 1,804.70 1,792.10 1,779.85
Resistance levels: 1,824.10 1,833.35 1,845.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
