Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks vulnerable heading into the Fed interest rate decision

- Gold price is treading water near three-week lows of $1,976 early Wednesday.
- US CPI data fuelled the recovery in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
- Gold price remains exposed to downside risks amid a bearish technical setup on the 4h chart.
- The Federal Reserve policy decision holds the key to a fresh Gold price directional impetus.
Gold price is challenging bullish commitments early Wednesday, sitting near the lowest level in three weeks of $1,976. Gold price is taking it easy following a good two-way business seen on the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release, as the focus now shifts toward the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy announcements for a fresh trading impetus.
Federal Reserve decision to rock Gold price
Despite a pause in the recent sell-off, Gold price appears vulnerable in Wednesday’s trading so far. Investors refrain from placing any fresh bets on the bright metal ahead of key event risk of this week, the Fed interest rate decision and policy outlook, especially after the US CPI inflation report revived bets for the Fed maintaining interest rates higher for longer.
The CPI edged up 0.1% last month after being unchanged in October, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed on Tuesday. Annually, the CPI increased 3.1% in November after rising 3.2% in October. Although the US CPI numbers came in line with the market expectations, the details of the report showed an uptick in the shelter index and used car and trucks index, which helped push back against the market’s pricing of Fed rate cuts next year.
In an initial reaction to the US CPI data release, the US Dollar extended its intraday decline but quickly regained footing alongside the US Treasury bond yields after investors digested the data and its potential implications ahead of Wednesday’s Fed decision. Gold price dropped below $1,980, having briefly spiked to $1,997 in a knee-jerk reaction to the US CPI report.
Looking ahead, all eyes stay focused on the upcoming Fed decision, with the US central bank widely expected to hold rates at 5.25%-5.50%. However, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the so-called Dot Plot chart are likely to hold the key, as they could shed more light on the Fed's monetary policy outlook amid expectations of rate cuts in the first half of 2024. Markets are currently pricing about 43% odds of a March Fed rate cut while for May, the probability stands at about 75%.
Should Powell and his colleagues dismiss expectations of a Fed rate cut in the first quarter of 2024, acknowledging elevated inflation level and still tight labor market conditions, the non-interest-bearing Gold price is likely to see a renewed sell-off, as the US Dollar demand returns. In contrast, Gold price could stage a solid recovery if the Fed’s projections affirm aggressive rate-cut expectations and smash the Greenback across the board.
In the meantime, the risk-averse market environment in the lead-up to the Fed event will keep the US Dollar underpinned, checking the upside attempts in Gold price.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
As observed on the daily chart, Gold price remains on track to test the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,970 after finding a strong foothold below the multi-week troughs of $1,976.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator inches lower while below the 50 level, backing the case for further downside.
Should the bearish momentum regain traction, the flattish 200-day SMA at $1,953 will be threatened, below which a test of the 100-day SMA at $1,941 cannot be ruled out.
On the other hand, a sustained recovery will need acceptance above the 21-day SMA at $2,006 on a daily candlestick closing basis.
Gold buyers will then target the November 27 high of $2,018 en route to the $2,040 supply zone.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
